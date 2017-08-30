LOOK:
Pothole Patrol
NJ 101.5 on Alexa
Google Home
NJ 101.5 App
Newsletter
Podcasts
Win a charity $2,500
Submit calendar events
School closings
New Jersey 101.5
Sign In
Home
News
New Jersey News
Health / Wellness
Money / Business
Entertainment
Music
Proud Jersey Girl
What's So Great About The Garden State
New Jersey: Decoded
NJ High School Sports Scores
Newsletter signup
NJ 101.5 news on Amazon Alexa
Events
NJ 101.5 events
Submit weekend calendar events
On Air
Our Hosts
On Air Schedule
Bill Spadea
#BlueFriday – Nominate a local cop
Dennis & Judi
Deminski & Doyle
Steve Trevelise
Big Joe Henry
Weekends
Featured Videos
Listen
Listen Now
Amazon Alexa
Google Home
Jim Gearhart Podcast
Speaking Podcast
Mobile App
Insiders
Be a NJ Insider
Contests
Contest Rules
NJ Insiders Support
Sign up for the NJ101.5 Newsletter
Contests
Win $5K: Jersey Cash Code
Tidy Up
Weather
5-Day Forecast
Dan Zarrow's Weather Blog
Jersey Shore Report
School closings, delays, dismissals: Winter Weather Alert
How to report storm closings
New Jersey Traffic
Commuter News
NJ's Lowest Gas Prices
Latest Traffic Alerts
Contact
Help & Contact Information
Send Us Feedback
Advertise
Station Directory
Jobs at NJ 101.5
Sign up for the NJ101.5 Newsletter
Local Experts
More
Home
News
New Jersey News
Health / Wellness
Money / Business
Entertainment
Music
Proud Jersey Girl
What's So Great About The Garden State
New Jersey: Decoded
NJ High School Sports Scores
Newsletter signup
NJ 101.5 news on Amazon Alexa
Events
NJ 101.5 events
Submit weekend calendar events
On Air
Our Hosts
On Air Schedule
Bill Spadea
#BlueFriday – Nominate a local cop
Dennis & Judi
Deminski & Doyle
Steve Trevelise
Big Joe Henry
Weekends
Featured Videos
Listen
Listen Now
Amazon Alexa
Google Home
Jim Gearhart Podcast
Speaking Podcast
Mobile App
Insiders
Be a NJ Insider
Contests
Contest Rules
NJ Insiders Support
Sign up for the NJ101.5 Newsletter
Contests
Win $5K: Jersey Cash Code
Tidy Up
Weather
5-Day Forecast
Dan Zarrow's Weather Blog
Jersey Shore Report
School closings, delays, dismissals: Winter Weather Alert
How to report storm closings
New Jersey Traffic
Commuter News
NJ's Lowest Gas Prices
Latest Traffic Alerts
Contact
Help & Contact Information
Send Us Feedback
Advertise
Station Directory
Jobs at NJ 101.5
Sign up for the NJ101.5 Newsletter
Local Experts
Listen Now
Craig Allen
Craig Allen
INSTAGRAM
Murphy budget maintains legal aid for unauthorized immigrants
Michael Symons
Talking About...
Everything you need to know to win $5,000 with NJ 101.5
Subscribe now for our
Newsletter
Subscribe to our Newsletter
On Air Now: Craig Allen
Craig Allen's Fun Facts: "Walk Like An Egyptian" by Bangles
Big Joe's Grilled London Broil with Horseradish Sauce
Eric Scott's slow cooker Coq Au Vin
Latest From Bill Spadea
The right weed is already legal in New Jersey
Meet Allison Strong, a rising Jersey star
NJ should mandate vaccinations for access to public places
How about a movie and dinner? New Podcast.
Buy lunch to grant a wish on Wednesday!
Horror Con coming to Atlantic City this weekend
LATEST FROM DENNIS AND JUDI
Bigoted neighbor complains about Arabic sign on NJ home
6 New Jersey spring road hazards
The REAL reason NJ wants to let you kill yourself
Parents make mistakes ... woman is suffering double for hers
Hurray! Governor Murphy’s first great law
5 tricks Jerseyans used to get into college
LATEST FROM DEMINSKI AND DOYLE
All 207 towns where the NJ texting crackdown begins Monday
Join Doyle at the Bladder Cancer Walk in Bradley Beach
Man nearly dies in snake/spider horror show house
New Jersey’s most famous right-to-die case
'Superheroes' who helped boy with autism are identified
Call to arms — An open letter to NJ's 'Taylor Ham' people
LATEST FROM STEVE TREVELISE
Jersey's all time favorite bar bands
Comedy benefit this Saturday for Garden State Rotary Club
Jersey's terminally ill screwed by marijuana non-vote
Jon Bramnick, 'marijuana no votes were hard, not shaky'
All for legally assisted suicide
Mikey Nichols on Craig Carton, 'Thank you for everything'
Latest News
Jersey Shore has No. 1 town for vacation homes in the country
The shore also has the nation's No. 10.
Joe Cutter
Camden is paying homeless people a day's wages for a day's work
Camden County's "Work Now" program offers homeless people a day's worth of work with pay and a chance to earn permanent part-time positions.
Jen Ursillo
Autism is a challenge for parents and siblings
The autism journey in New Jersey. It's challenging and stressful for those who have the disorder as well as their close family.
David Matthau
NJ could soon open safe-injection sites for drug users
As drug overdose deaths keep rising, plans are moving forward to establish safe-injection sites in the Garden State.
David Matthau
Murphy maintains legal aid for unauthorized immigrants, but they
Proposed state budget repeats the $2.1 million to pay lawyers to fight deportation proceedings. Advocates for the program say $15 million is needed.
Michael Symons
NJ car commuters would pay more under NYC congestion pricing
Driving into Manhattan soon could cost more than tunnel & bridge tolls. Congestion pricing would add a surcharge on cars and trucks below 60th St.
Erin Vogt
'We just lost a giant': NJ mourns ex-Newark Mayor, Ken Gibson, 86
Among those remembering the four-term Newark mayor were U.S. Senator Cory Booker, current Newark Mayor Ras Baraka and Gov. Murphy.
Erin Vogt
NJ undergrad murdered in SC had 'numerous wounds,' police say
Samantha Josephson will be laid to rest in New Jersey on Wednesday.
Dan Alexander
NJ forest fire burns 10,000 acres, now 75% contained, DEP says
Smoke was seen and smelled as far north as Union County, as the flames burn in Burlington. No homes were in danger, as of Sunday morning according to NJ DEP.
Dan Alexander
Man kidnapped, raped and murdered Jersey City woman, police say
Authorities said Jorge Rios was arrested for the murder of 45-year-old Caroline Cano, whose body was found in Lincoln Park last weekend.
Dan Alexander
NJ priest accused of sexual abuse of a child removed from church
Rev. Msgr. Gregory D. Vaughan had been a pastor in Holmdel until this month. He is accused of sexually abusing a child, during time at a church in Keansburg.
Dan Alexander
NJ student got in wrong car, killed — Murder charge for SC driver
Samantha Josephson's body was found 65 miles away.
Dan Alexander
Thousand acres burning in Burlington County — highway closed
Firefighters are are battling a forest fire that quickly spread to a thousand acres in Burlington County.
Sergio Bichao
It's a hoax: NJ State Police not running 'speeding ticket frenzy'
The only "blitz" that State Police are involved in is the "UDrive. UText. UPay" campaign starting Monday.
Dan Alexander
Mays Landing woman with dementia missing for 2 days
Police on Saturday continued to search for an 85-year-old woman with dementia.
Sergio Bichao
Suicide patient beaten by NJ cop — Smiling partner records it
A corrupt Paterson cop has been sentenced to more than five years in prison. More could go to prison.
Sergio Bichao
Load More Articles