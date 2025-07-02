Don't get duped! Officials are warning the public about a bail scam targeting the families of those who have been recently arrested.

According to reports, scammers posing as court personnel, attorneys, or as law enforcement are contacting the loved ones of defendants to demand bail money sent via mobile payment apps like Zelle or Apple Pay.

Authorities say one victim sent over $4,000 to scammers.

“With the advent of criminal justice reform, bail is a thing of the past. Even if there is a warrant, no legitimate request for payment will ever be made through Apple Pay, Zelle, or any other digital platform. If you receive such a request, do not send money — it is a scam”, the Essex County Prosecutor's Office said in a written statement.

Anyone who thinks they have been targeted by this scam is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office confidential tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom