We're giving out thousands of dollars in prize money every weekday through May 1, so don't miss your chance to win the $1,000 a Day at Work Payday, sponsored by Earth Treasures Jewelers in Eatontown.

Everything you need to know is below.

How Can You Enter the Sweepstakes?

Listen to us for the codes you need to enter to win the $1,000 a Day at Work Payday. We're hooking you up with TEN Win Cash codes every weekday beginning Thursday, April 2, through Friday, May 1, 2026.

When you hear a code, type it below to enter the contest. Our hosts will reveal the code less than 20 minutes into each hour.

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What Could You Win?

One lucky winner will be randomly selected each weekday through Friday, May 1, to receive $1,000.

We're not stopping there. We're handing out five times the money with FIVE THOUSAND DOLLAR THURSDAY! On Thursday, April 23, and Thursday, April 30, we'll randomly select one winner to receive $5,000.

Note: You will never be asked for credit card information to enter our sweepstakes. You can read our full terms and conditions HERE.

*This is a multi-market promotion that ends May 1, 2026. Codes are only valid until 11:59 p.m. local time on the day they're issued, but can be entered in any order. Enter just one code in each box for a valid entry. Check out the full terms and conditions HERE.*