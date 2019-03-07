New Jersey 101.5 is now available on Amazon Alexa devices

New Jersey 101.5 is now available on Amazon devices with Alexa. That means you can hear news, traffic, weather and your favorite talk show hosts any time, from any location, using your Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device. It even works with the Amazon shopping app on your phone.

Setting up New Jersey 101.5 stream on your device is easy.

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Click here to enable the New Jersey 101.5 skill.

Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play New Jersey One Oh One Point Five."

Enjoy!

To set up the New Jersey 101.5 News flash briefings:

Click here to enable the New Jersey 101.5 News flash briefing skill. The news briefing is updated three times a day.

Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, what's my flash briefing?"

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at: trenton.dme@townsquaremedia.com.