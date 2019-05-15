Missing for years: NJ wants your help finding these people

Between 14,000 and 16,000 people are reported missing in New Jersey every year. And every year, about 99% of these individuals are recovered.

But that pleasant statistic doesn't do much for the loved ones of the 1,000-plus missing persons whose cases have gone unsolved, dating as far back as 1969.

Offering a one-stop resource center for families and friends of the missing, the New Jersey State Police will be hosting their 3rd annual Missing in New Jersey event on Saturday, May 18, from 1 to 5 p.m. at Rutgers-Newark School of Criminal Justice.

"It's an event that's designed for the family to come and understand that they're not alone in this, as well as provide information that will lead to the recovery of their missing loved one," said Detective Sgt. 1st Class Joel Trella.

Families who attend can provide biometric data, such as fingerprints, dental records or body X-rays, which would be used to help link them to solve missing persons cases and unidentified human remains.

There are more than 300 investigations of unidentified human remains; they may make up a portion of the more than 1,000 unsolved missing persons cases statewide.

Through the first event in 2017, DNA samples offered by a woman in attendance helped identify her brother who had unfortunately passed seven years prior in Florida, Trella said. Last year, the event helped reunite a woman who hadn't seen her brother in five years.

"We want people to understand that this event is for them and we don't use any of the information for other crimes," Trella said. "So if they do submit DNA, it only looks for mising people."

The event, which is free to attend and requires no ID at the door, will feature a candlelight celebration at 4 p.m.

Trella added that individuals who are unsure about their own origins or background can submit DNA that could be linked to an unidentified child abduction case.

New Jersey's oldest missing persons cases

William Jones Jr. (NJ State Police)

William Jones Jr.

Date of Last Contact: Dec. 17, 1962

Date of Birth: March 5, 1959

Height: 3 feet

Weight: 30 pounds

County: Cumberland

William Ebenezer Jones Jr. was last seen on Dec. 17, 1962, in his backyard in Vineland. He has a giraffe-shaped vaccination scar on his left arm. He was last seen wearing a blue snowsuit with large silver buttons and tan high-top tennis shoes. Contact Vineland Police Department at 856-696-1212

Charlotte J. Loomis (NJ State Police)

Charlotte J. Loomis

Date of Last Contact: Sept. 1, 1972

Date of Birth: 03/24/1958

Height: 5 feet 2 inches

Weight: 115 pounds

Hair: Blond

Eyes: Blue

County: Monmouth

Charlotte J. Loomis was last seen on Sept. 1, 1972, at her sister's residence, which was stationed on Fort Monmouth in Eatontown. She was believed to have left Eatontown and traveled from Newark International Airport to Midland Bay City Saginaw International Airport in Saginaw, Michigan. Charlotte never arrived in Michigan. She has a scar on her forehead and previously broke an arm. Contact Eatontown Police Department at 732-542-0100

Nicholas Peter Zizzamia (NJ State Police)

Nicholas Peter Zizzamia

Date of Last Contact: May 12, 1979

Date of Birth: 10/30/1956

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 290 pounds

County: Camden

Nicholas Peter Zizzamia left his parents’ house in Cherry Hill on May 12, 1979, to attend a Villanova University graduation ceremony. He never showed up at the university. The vehicle Nicholas was driving was found parked and locked behind a business in Cherry Hill. Contact Cherry Hill Township Police Department at 856-488-7828

William J Jamison (NJ State Police)

William J. Jamison

Date of Last Contact: March 27, 1981

Date of Birth: 04/29/1947

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 220 pounds

County: Union

William Joseph Jamison was last seen on March 27, 1981, in Linden. William was driving a 1981 Ford LTD Station Wagon with New Jersey plates 861-PKY. He has a scar on his chin and a scar on his right ear.

James W. Hires (NJ State Police)

James W. Hires

Date of Last Contact: Oct. 17, 1981

Date of Birth: 04/29/1963

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Weight: 150 pounds

County: Camden

James William Hires was last seen on Oct. 12, 1981, when he left his parents’ Cherry Hill home about 2:30 p.m. James had said that he was going to pick up his brother. The vehicle James was driving was found on Oct. 18, 1981, at the Philadelphia Airport. He was last seen wearing a brown jacket, tan V-neck sweater, white pants and dress shoes. He has a scar on his left eye. Contact Cherry Hill Township Police Department at 856-488-7828

Mario F. Saavedra (NJ State Police)

Mario F. Saavedra

Date of Last Contact: April 11, 1986

Date of Birth: 09/08/1965

Height: 5 feet 10 inches

Weight: 155 pounds

County: Hudson

Mario F. Saavedra was last seen on April 11, 1986, in Jersey City. He was a college student at Jersey City State College when he was last seen going to a study group. He had told his family that he had been staying at a friend's house. His vehicle was found abandoned in front of a pizza parlor in the neighborhood. Contact Jersey City Police Department at 201-547-5494

Bonita Sanders (NJ State Police)

Bonita Sanders

Date of Last Contact: Sept. 14, 1986

Date of Birth: 09/17/1984

Height: 2 feet 6 inches

Weight: 30 pounds

Bonita Sanders was last seen on Sept. 14, 1986, sitting in a stroller on her front porch in Atlantic City. Contact Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800

(NJ State Police)

Charles G. Teets

Date of Last Contact: Feb. 1, 1987

Date of Birth: 05/03/1949

Height: 6 feet

Weight: 200 pounds

County: Burlington

Charles G. Teets was last seen on Feb. 1, 1987, in Mount Laurel. He has a scar on his right hand. He also had a full beard. Contact Mount Laurel Township Police Department at 856-234-1414

Diane Melissa McGuinn (NJ State Police)

Diane Melissa McGuinn

Date of Last Contact: March 6, 1988

Date of Birth: 08/03/1987

Height: 2 feet 4 inches

Weight: 16 pounds

County: Mercer

Dianne Melissa McGuinn was last seen in Trenton on March 6, 1988. She was last seen with a woman who was living with her parents. She was last seen wearing white flowered overalls, a dark pink hooded sweater, and pink socks. Contact NJSP Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-8000 x2554.

Curtis McCoy (NJ State Police)

Curtis McCoy

Date of Last Contact: Nov. 18, 1989

Date of Birth: 10/06/1987

Height: 2 feet

Weight: 25 pounds

County: Essex

Curtis McCoy, 2, was kidnapped on Nov. 18, 1989, as he walked a few steps behind his father in Newark during a shopping trip with his father’s girlfriend and his two half sisters. As the group approached an intersection, Curtis's father reached for his son's hand to cross the street, but Curtis was gone.

The toddler was visiting his father and lived with his mother in South Carolina. Contact Newark Police Department at 973-733-6000

