❄️ A powerful blizzard with heavy snow and strong winds has triggered a mandatory travel restriction across New Jersey.

🚫 Non-exempt vehicles are banned from most roadways from 9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.

🚓 Violators face penalties, though essential workers and the New Jersey Turnpike are exempt.

As a blizzard, complete with heavy snow and strong winds, blankets the state of New Jersey and conditions worsen as the hours tick by, the New Jersey State Police have issued a mandatory travel restriction.

Mandatory travel restriction issued during New Jersey blizzard

Starting at 9 p.m. on Feb. 22, through 7 a.m. on Feb. 23, all non-exempt vehicles are prohibited from operating on state, county, municipal, and interstate roadways during this period.

Violators may face penalties under the state law, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management announced.

What roads are exempt from the New Jersey travel ban?

The New Jersey Turnpike is the only roadway exempt from this restriction.

The travel restriction also does not apply to:

Emergency and public safety vehicles and personnel

Public works and snow removal crews

Public transportation vehicles and personnel

Government officials conducting official business

Utility company vehicles and personnel

Healthcare workers and urgent medical travel

Personnel supporting emergency shelter operations and human services facilities

Delivery of critical medical supplies and services to healthcare facilities

News media

Private snow removal contractors

Patients seeking urgent critical care and their escorts

Travel necessary to maintain critical infrastructure and essential services, including energy, fuel, food, pharmacies, and hardware stores

Personnel supporting airline and airport operations

State of emergency declared by Gov. Mikie Sherrill

Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency to protect the safety of New Jersey residents and to ensure timely snow removal and emergency response.

