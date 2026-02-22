Roads locked down as mandatory NJ travel ban begins
❄️ A powerful blizzard with heavy snow and strong winds has triggered a mandatory travel restriction across New Jersey.
🚫 Non-exempt vehicles are banned from most roadways from 9 p.m. Sunday to 7 a.m. Monday.
🚓 Violators face penalties, though essential workers and the New Jersey Turnpike are exempt.
As a blizzard, complete with heavy snow and strong winds, blankets the state of New Jersey and conditions worsen as the hours tick by, the New Jersey State Police have issued a mandatory travel restriction.
Starting at 9 p.m. on Feb. 22, through 7 a.m. on Feb. 23, all non-exempt vehicles are prohibited from operating on state, county, municipal, and interstate roadways during this period.
Violators may face penalties under the state law, the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management announced.
What roads are exempt from the New Jersey travel ban?
The New Jersey Turnpike is the only roadway exempt from this restriction.
The travel restriction also does not apply to:
- Emergency and public safety vehicles and personnel
- Public works and snow removal crews
- Public transportation vehicles and personnel
- Government officials conducting official business
- Utility company vehicles and personnel
- Healthcare workers and urgent medical travel
- Personnel supporting emergency shelter operations and human services facilities
- Delivery of critical medical supplies and services to healthcare facilities
- News media
- Private snow removal contractors
- Patients seeking urgent critical care and their escorts
- Travel necessary to maintain critical infrastructure and essential services, including energy, fuel, food, pharmacies, and hardware stores
- Personnel supporting airline and airport operations
State of emergency declared by Gov. Mikie Sherrill
Gov. Mikie Sherrill declared a state of emergency to protect the safety of New Jersey residents and to ensure timely snow removal and emergency response.
