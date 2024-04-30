New Jersey State Police Want YOU — Here are the qualifications

Do you have what it takes to be a member of the top state police organization in the nation? So far this year, the NJSP has received nearly 4,800 applications. The expectation is about 200 recruits will join the 167th NJSP Academy Class.

It's likely that approximately 140 to 150 will complete the training and become members of the State Police.

Currently, with the expected graduations in July of this year, we'll have 3,400 State Troopers.

It's clear that with some of the law enforcement challenges facing Garden State residents and the critical role our troopers play on our highways and in towns that do not have a local police department, we need to bolster the force.

NJSP Superintendent Colonel Pat Callahan joined me on the air to talk about some of the requirements and benefits of joining the State Police.

These are the minimum qualifications:

Applicants must have a Bachelor's Degree and graduation from an accredited university or college OR have an Associate's Degree or 60 credits plus 24 months of employment or military experience OR 30 college credits PLUS 24 months of Active Duty military service by August 31, 2024.

Applicants MUST be a US Citizen, 20 years old as of the date of application, and 21 years old at the start date of the academy.

For full requirements, go to www.njtrooper.com

There are also tremendous benefits when it comes to compensation and retirement as a member of the NJSP. The first year after graduation pays $72,014 with a top pay of $152,943. If you retire after 20 years, you get 50% of your salary with no benefits but if you go 25 years, you get 65% with medical and another 1% for every year after 25 at a max of 70%.

The application deadline for the next class is Friday, May 3. The class will commence in March 2025 and be complete by July 2025.

This next group of troopers will be the newest troopers to serve under the next governor.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

