Help support this NJ State Trooper who was left wheelchair bound

Imagine you're in the best shape of your life, working out daily and rising to the level of a training supervisor with the New Jersey State Police. Then after years of wear and tear you go through a routine surgery only to suffer a pulmonary embolism that leaves you blind and wheelchair bound.

This is what happened to one of our state police heroes, Sean Acker.

New Jersey State Troopers Scott Roth/Invision/AP loading...

I spoke to my friend, former Lt. Governor Kim Guadagno yesterday and her former State Police Detail leader, Erin Smith, about helping the Acker family in their time of need.

Sean's wife Lisa is also a state trooper and she's balancing her important duties of protecting and defending our state with being a supportive wife, caretaker, and mom to the Acker's two kids who are in middle school and high school.

She joined me on the air to discuss an event to raise money to help pay for special equipment including a handicap-accessible van for Sean on Saturday, February 3, from 7" p.m. to 11 p.m. Comedian Dan Altano will entertain the crowd at The Manasquan Elks on Stockton Blvd in Manasquan.

You can get your tickets by emailing seanstrong6889@gmail.com to get a link to a Zelle payment. Or pay by mail: 20 Imlay Lane, Farmingdale, NJ 07727

Best Looking State Patrol Cars In (Almost) Every State For the past 10 years, the American Association of State Troopers has held a contest to determine which state has the best looking patrol cruiser. Nearly every state police agency submits their best photo of their sharpest patrol vehicle a chance to win the coveted cover photo on the association's annual calendar. From cop cars rushing through blizzards to vehicles on the Grand Ole Opry stage, here are this year's nominees. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom