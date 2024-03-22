Video: NJ police save baby from nearly submerged Jeep

Cape May County has some of the nicest water in the Garden State. Lakes, ponds and the Ocean make it a go-to for outdoor enthusiasts.

About a week ago a Jeep with a mom, three kids and an adult friend went for a drive and ended up nearly submerged in 4-5 feet of water. The jeep was stuck and there was no way to get out of the precarious situation with the car.

Lower Township police video via NBC 10 Philadelphia Lower Township police video via NBC 10 Philadelphia loading...

Smartly calling 9-1-1, they waited for rescue. The adults were able to get two of the three kids out as the Jeep sank into the mud, but unable to free the baby strapped into a car seat.

Enter Lower Township Patrolman Antonio Marroquin.

After responding to the call, the officer had to navigate his way into the area around Lepore's Point and find the distressed group. Then he had to get into the water and mud and eventually into the vehicle to free the baby.

Lower Township police video via NBC 10 Philadelphia Lower Township police video via NBC 10 Philadelphia loading...

With the help of Cape May Sheriff's officer Ray Tomlinson, Patrolman Marroquin was able to rescue the baby and reunite the family.

Check out the video here.

