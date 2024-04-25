NJ shore town creates 10 p.m. curfew for anyone under 18

NORTH WILDWOOD — Unsupervised past 10 p.m. will be a no-go starting this summer for minors, and it's not the teens who will be subject to consequences.

North Wildwood officials voted this month to approve an ordinance that adjusts curfew hours for anyone under the age of 18.

Specifically, minors are not permitted to be out in public — not even in a vehicle —without a guardian between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m, from May 15 to September 15. The curfew is 11 p.m. from September 15 to May 15.

North Wildwood's rule also implements a 10 p.m. curfew on Halloween and the days leading up to the holiday.

The ordinance notes that no juvenile would be subject to a summons or delinquency charge for violating the curfew — most likely, only a warning will be handed out — but there could be consequences for a parent or legal guardian who knowingly allows a minor to break the curfew.

A first offense is subject to a fine of up to $500. If there's another offense within a year, the next fine could reach $1,000.

The ordinance also states that it's unlawful for businesses to permit those under 18 to remain on their premises past curfew when they're unsupervised.

North Wildwood is following the lead of other shore towns, including neighboring Wildwood, which moved up its curfew by one hour in 2023.

