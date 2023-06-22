Welcome to New Jersey 101.5 Community Calendar listing community events happening all over New Jersey.

To submit an event, scroll down to the form below.



Submissions are subject to review and posting is not automatic nor guaranteed. Events being held online are welcome. Please provide at least two weeks' notice.

New Jersey 101.5 and Townsquare Media are not necessarily affiliated with the events listed below.

Note that all events posted are subject to change and/or cancellation without notice here. Contact the organization for more details.

Middlesex County Plays in the Park: Guys and Dolls

Date event starts: Now - 08/08/2026

Middlesex County invites residents and visitors to experience the 2026 season of Plays-in-the-Park, the County’s beloved summer musical series. This year’s lineup presents three popular Broadway musicals, All Shook Up, 1776, and Guys and Dolls, taking place from June through August at the Stephen J. Capestro Theatre in Edison.

Guys and Dolls (July 29-August 8) – Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, Guys and Dolls is an oddball romantic comedy. Gambler, Nathan Detroit, tries to find the cash to set up the biggest craps game in town while the authorities breathe down his neck; meanwhile, his girlfriend and nightclub performer, Adelaide, laments that they've been engaged for fourteen years. Nathan turns to fellow gambler, Sky Masterson, for the dough, and Sky ends up chasing the straight-laced missionary, Sarah Brown, as a result. Guys and Dolls takes us from the heart of Times Square to the cafes of Havana, Cuba, and even into the sewers of New York City, but eventually everyone ends up right where they belong.

All shows begin at 8 pm. There are no Sunday performances.

For more information on Plays-in-the-Park, including ticket sale protocols and full schedules, please visit middlesexcountynj.gov/PIP.

REPLENISH AND FEEDING MIDDLESEX COUNTY FOOD DRIVE:

Attendees are encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations to support REPLENISH and Feeding Middlesex County, which will be on-site at each performance. All donations will directly support local individuals and families experiencing food insecurity. To learn more, please visit middlesexcountynj.gov/replenish and feedingmiddlesexcounty.org.

Name of organization responsible for event:

Middlesex County

Street address of event location

1 Pine Drive

Edison, New Jersey 08837

Book Jars & To Be Read Jars for Teens

Date event starts: 08/07/2026

Make your own mini books!

Come learn how to make the miniature version of your favorite book! We will be crafting our own TBR (To Be Read) Jars and designing book charms to wear as a bracelet or bag charm!

Leading this session is Librarian and ABC Board Member, Ebony Reeves:

Ebony currently works as a Librarian and is constantly reading. She began her library work as a student worker during her undergraduate studies and decided to pursue librarianship after working as a Library Assistant in a public library. She enjoys recommending books and learning about new releases. Her favorite things to read are horror and literary fiction as well as anything in translation.

Name of organization responsible for event:

Teen Arts NJ

Street address of event location

644A Cookman Ave.

Asbury Park, New Jersey 07712

Number that public can call for more info: (732)566-2787

43rd Annual willingboro Township Jazz Festival

Date event starts: 08/09/2026

Join us for the 43rd Annual Jazz Festival in Willingboro Township at Millcreek Park. Enjoy a day of world-class music featuring internationally recognized jazz artists, local food, artisan vendors, and interactive activities for all ages. The event runs from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and concludes with a spectacular fireworks finale sponsored by Senator Troy Singleton.

For event questions or media inquiries, please contact the Marketing & Community Engagement office at 609 877-2200, ext.1174

Name of organization responsible for event:

Willingboro Township

Street address of event location

300 Beverly Rancocas Road

Willingboro, New Jersey 08046

Number that public can call for more info: (609)877-2200, ext.1174

Email that public can send for more info: mbell@willingboronj.gov

2026 Curchin Cornhole Classic

Date event starts: 08/19/2026

The Curchin Cornhole Classic event is back for its FIFTH year!

Our annual charity event will be held outdoors with a cornhole tournament this summer on

Wednesday, August 19th from 3-6pm.

Rain Date: Wednesday, August 26th.

This year’s event will be held at Pat’s 30 Acres in Wall Township – where we will hold the cornhole game and offer food, drinks and prizes.

Proceeds from the event will go to two locally-based non-profit organizations that were selected – No Limits Café and Bradley Food Pantry.

Admission is $25 per person.

Don't Miss Your Chance to Get Involved!

Support this year’s two charity recipients, No Limits Café and Bradley Food Pantry, while also promoting your organization.

https://www.curchin.com/cornhole-classic-registration/

Name of organization responsible for event:

The Curchin Group

Street address of event location

4103 W Hurley Pond Road

Wall Township, New Jersey 07719

Number that public can call for more info: (732)747-0500

Email that public can send for more info: info@curchin.com

Board Worker Recruitment Day Celebration

Date event starts: 08/20/2026

Mercer County Board of Elections to Hold Board Worker Recruitment Day Celebration on August 20th

Want to serve your community and earn up to $300?

Then sign up to become an Election Day Board Worker in Mercer County!

The Mercer County Board of Elections is inviting Mercer residents to its Board Worker Recruitment Day Celebration on Thursday, August 20, 2026, at 5:00 pm at Mercer County Office Park (located at 1440 Parkside Ave., Ewing, NJ).

The free event is a great opportunity for first-time applicants to sign up to serve, meet the Board of Elections staff and to see voting equipment.

“If you have been thinking about becoming an election board worker, but have never applied, this is the perfect opportunity to learn more, sign up and meet our staff,” says Mercer County Board of Elections Chairwoman, Jill Moyer.

Duties

Election Board Workers are citizens who assist voters on Election Day and set up the voting machines at polling locations.

Eligibility

Applicants must be either:

A U.S. citizen who is a registered voter in Mercer County, NJ

Or a student, 16 -17 years old, who is a U.S. citizen and resident of Mercer County, NJ

Bilingual Board Workers Needed

Bilingual residents who speak English, as well as Spanish, Mandarin, Hindi, Gujarati or Punjabi, are especially needed.

Apply

The first step is to complete an application, which can be done in person on August 20th. Applications are also available online at: https://www.mercercounty.org/boards-commissions/board-of-elections/board-worker-application

Applicants must then complete an in-person training session.

Following in-person training, online refresher courses are available to help workers be fully prepared for Election Day.

Compensation

In Mercer County, board workers can earn $300 by working a Full Day shift (5:15 am until completion) or $150 by working a Half Day shift (either 5:15 am to 1 pm or from 1 pm until completion) on Election Day.

Name of organization responsible for event:

Mercer County Board of Elections

Street address of event location

1440 Parkside Ave

Ewing, New Jersey 08638

Number that public can call for more info: (609)989-6522

Email that public can send for more info: BoardofElections@mercercounty.org

Westfield Street Fair & Craft Show

Date event starts: 08/22/2026

Times: 11-5pm

FREE ADMISSION for Spectators.

Our Avg Event Attendance: 20,000

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

StreetFairs.org is New Jersey's Largest Street Fair organizer with 16 events throughout the state. We are widely known to vendors as having run the most organized and successful events around. Come and join in their Success!!

Come on down for a day of family fun with original & interesting Arts & Crafts, Shopping, Live Music, Kid's games, Family Fun, and great FOOD!

The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services.

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

Name of organization responsible for event:

StreetFairs.org

Street address of event location

South Ave. West & Boulevard

Westfield, NJ 07090

Red Bank Street Fair & Craft Show

Date event starts: 08/30/2026

Times: 11-5pm

FREE ADMISSION for Spectators.

Our Avg Event Attendance: 20,000

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

StreetFairs.org is New Jersey's Largest Street Fair organizer with 16 events throughout the state. We are widely known to vendors as having run the most organized and successful events around. Come and join in their Success!!

Come on down for a day of family fun with original & interesting Arts & Crafts, Shopping, Live Music, Kid's games, Family Fun, and great FOOD!

The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services.

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

Name of organization responsible for event:

StreetFairs.org

Street address of event location

Monmouth Street & Broad Street

Red Bank, NJ 07701

Dunellen Street Fair & Craft Show

Date event starts: 09/13/2026

Times: 11-5pm

FREE ADMISSION for Spectators.

Our Avg Event Attendance: 20,000

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

StreetFairs.org is New Jersey's Largest Street Fair organizer with 16 events throughout the state. We are widely known to vendors as having run the most organized and successful events around. Come and join in their Success!!

Come on down for a day of family fun with original & interesting Arts & Crafts, Shopping, Live Music, Kid's games, Family Fun, and great FOOD!

The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services.

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

Name of organization responsible for event:

StreetFairs.org

Street address of event location

North Ave. & N Washington Ave.

Dunellen, NJ 08812

MOCEANS HERizon The Ground We Stand On

Date event starts: 09/16/2026

The first ever HERizon IN-PERSON PANEL DISCUSSION: The Ground We Stand On Women on Wellness, Safety, Activism, and the Wisdom of Lived Experience

This FREE event will take place on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, from 12-1:30pm at Ocean County Library’s Mancini Hall in Toms River, NJ.

Panel Moderator

Amanda Chirelli, Outreach Coordinator for the Independent Living Department at MOCEANS

Featuring Panelists

Kelly Boyd, Access & Functional Needs Planner Preparedness Bureau/Emergency Management Section NJ Office of Emergency Management

Jennifer Harrison, Director of the Family Institute and co-manager of the Youth Advisory Board at The Arc of NJ

Krystle Allen, President Eyes Like Mine

Carina Marzec, BA NJCEM, County Emergency Planner, Mercer County Office of Emergency Management

Jacquelyn Godbey, BA DRCC, Confidential Sexual Violence Advocate Coordinator, 180 Turning Lives Around

Dawn Massabni, Founder and CEO, Don’t Shock Me – Maddy Massabni Foundation for Menstrual Toxic Shock Syndrome (MTSS) Awareness

For Questions Contact Amanda:

Phone: 732-755-0301 or Email: Amanda.Chirelli@moceanscil.org

September 16th, 12 - 1:30pm, Ocean County Library, Mancini Hall, 101 Washington St. Toms River, NJ

Name of organization responsible for event: Moceans Center for Independent Living

Street address of event location

101 Washington St.

Toms River, New Jersey 08753

Number that public can call for more info: (732)755-0301

Email that public can send for more info: amanda.chirelli@monceanscil.org

Elmwood Park's Community Day Street Fair

Date event starts: 09/19/2026

STREET FAIR IS HELD 11 AM-5 PM

Held along Market Street by St. Leo’s Church. This quaint semiannual event draws many people from the community. It holds approximately 50 exhibitors, has music, food, and a kids’ zone.

SHOPPING

If you like shopping outdoors, then this is the place to be. We have approximately 50 quality exhibitors selling a selection of items, along with a special arts & crafts section.

FOOD TRUCKS

Come hungry and enjoy eating carnival food favorites like a wings, chicken & waffles, mozzarella sticks, rice & noodle bowls, kettle corn, chicken fingers, ice cream, shish kabobs, gyros, fresh-cut fries, pasta dishes, Panini & Italian Sandwiches, shaved ice, Italian ice, pickles/olives, and the many great gourmet foods from the food trucks.

Name of organization responsible for event: JC Promotions Inc.

Street address of event location

Market Street

North Arlington, New Jersey 07032

Number that public can call for more info: (201)998-1144

Email that public can send for more info: events@jcpromotions.info

Saddle Brook UNICO Street Fair & Craft Show

Date event starts: 09/20/2026

Times: 11-5pm

FREE ADMISSION for Spectators.

Our Avg Event Attendance: 20,000

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

StreetFairs.org is New Jersey's Largest Street Fair organizer with 16 events throughout the state. We are widely known to vendors as having run the most organized and successful events around. Come and join in their Success!!

Come on down for a day of family fun with original & interesting Arts & Crafts, Shopping, Live Music, Kid's games, Family Fun, and great FOOD!

The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services.

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

Name of organization responsible for event:

StreetFairs.org

Street address of event location

Market Street & Mayhill Street

Saddle Brook, NJ 07663

I Run for Girls 5K Walk/Run

Date event starts: 09/26/2026

Join Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey on Saturday, September 26 for the I Run for Girls 5K Run/Walk—a fun-filled, family-friendly event where every step supports girls in our communities.

Whether you're an experienced runner, a casual walker, or simply coming to cheer others on, you'll be part of a morning that celebrates community, empowerment, and purpose. Proceeds from the event help Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey deliver life-changing leadership, outdoor, STEM, entrepreneurship, and community programs that serve more than 13,000 girls with the support of more than 8,000 dedicated adult volunteers across seven counties.

This USATF Grand Prix-sanctioned event is worth 500 points, with awards presented to the top finishers in each USATF age group. After the race, keep the celebration going with a live DJ, complimentary food and beverages, hands-on crafts and activities for children, and a festive, family-friendly atmosphere for participants and spectators alike.

Name of organization responsible for event:

Girl Scouts Heart of New Jersey

Street address of event location

11 Cherry Lane

West Orange, New Jersey 07052

Number that public can call for more info: (201)419-8085

Email that public can send for more info: drutt@gshnj.org

Uncorked and Uncapped: Wine, Beer, and Food Tasting Fundraiser

Date event starts: 10/01/2026

The Arc of Essex County is a nonprofit organization located in Livingston, NJ that provides services and support to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. This year, its annual Uncorked and Uncapped tasting fundraiser will take place on Thursday, October 1st from 6:00-9:00 P.M. at The Hanover Manor in East Hanover.

The event features breweries, wineries, distilleries, and restaurants from across the state offering diverse tastings. It also provides an opportunity to network with over 250 business leaders and professionals from New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The silent auction features desirable packages including international getaways and exclusive local experiences. Tickets cost $100 and directly benefit the population served by The Arc of Essex County. Tickets can be purchased at www.uncorkedanduncapped.com

Name of organization responsible for event:

The Arc of Essex County

Street address of event location

16 Eagle Rock Ave

East Hanover, New Jersey 07936

Westfield Street Fair & Craft Show

Date event starts: 10/10/2026

Times: 11-5pm

FREE ADMISSION for Spectators.

Our Avg Event Attendance: 20,000

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

StreetFairs.org is New Jersey's Largest Street Fair organizer with 16 events throughout the state. We are widely known to vendors as having run the most organized and successful events around. Come and join in their Success!!

Come on down for a day of family fun with original & interesting Arts & Crafts, Shopping, Live Music, Kid's games, Family Fun, and great FOOD!

The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services.

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

Name of organization responsible for event:

StreetFairs.org

Street address of event location

South Ave. West & Boulevard

Westfield, NJ 07090

Glen Rock Street Fair & Craft Show

Date event starts: 10/11/2026

Times: 11-4pm

FREE ADMISSION for Spectators.

Our Avg Event Attendance: 20,000

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

StreetFairs.org is New Jersey's Largest Street Fair organizer with 16 events throughout the state. We are widely known to vendors as having run the most organized and successful events around. Come and join in their Success!!

Come on down for a day of family fun with original & interesting Arts & Crafts, Shopping, Live Music, Kid's games, Family Fun, and great FOOD!

The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services.

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

Name of organization responsible for event:

StreetFairs.org

Street address of event location

Rock Road & Glen Ave.

Glen Rock, NJ 07452

Andi's Team 5K Walk & Run

Date event starts: 10/11/2026

Please consider joining us on Sunday, October 11th, 2026 at Duke Island Park for our Fourth Annual Andi’s Team Walk and Run to support Bridgewater resident Andi. This race is organized through the A-T Children's Project and their mission to find a cure for Andi and all other children with ataxia-telangiectasia (A-T). A-T is a genetic disease that causes loss of muscle control and balance, cancer, lung disease and immune system problems in children and young adults. All proceeds from this event will benefit the A-T Children's Project.

For our avid-runners, Duke Island Park is a USATF-NJ certified course. We also welcome families with strollers and leashed pets to start towards the back. After the 5K, be sure to stop by for vendor tents, fun kids activities (including a 1K), an ice cream truck, and more. We look forward to seeing you there!

The race begins at 9am. Visit our website to catch our early-bird pricing, ending August 14th.

Name of organization responsible for event:

A-T Childrens Project

Street address of event location

191 Old York Rd

Bridgewater, New Jersey 08807

Email that public can send for more info: Andisteam5k@gmail.com

Fair Lawn Street Fair & Craft Show

Date event starts: 10/18/2026

Times: 11-5pm

FREE ADMISSION for Spectators.

Our Avg Event Attendance: 20,000

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

StreetFairs.org is New Jersey's Largest Street Fair organizer with 16 events throughout the state. We are widely known to vendors as having run the most organized and successful events around. Come and join in their Success!!

Come on down for a day of family fun with original & interesting Arts & Crafts, Shopping, Live Music, Kid's games, Family Fun, and great FOOD!

The absolute Best way to sell your goods and services.

For More Info and applications, go to: http://StreetFairs.org

or Email: info@StreetFairs.org

Phone:(908) 654-1400

Name of organization responsible for event:

StreetFairs.org

Street address of event location

River Road & Fair Lawn Ave.

Fair Lawn, NJ 07410