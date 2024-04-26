NJ man admits assaulting police at Jan. 6 attack on Capitol

🔺 NJ man admits assaulting police

🔺 Man was a military member at the time

🔺 Defendant then prompted manhunt

A 47-year-old Middlesex County man who was a member of the Army National Guard has admitted to assaulting law enforcement on Jan. 6, 2021 during the breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Gregory C. Yetman, of Helmetta, pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington, D.C., to a felony offense of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with physical contact.

When sentenced in July, he would face up to four years in prison.

Yetman served in the New Jersey Army National Guard from 2008 to 2022, an Army spokesperson told NJ.com.

The day of the insurrection, Yetman was among rioters that surrounded a group of police officers trying to defend the Capitol building from the violent mob.

Yetman picked up a canister of OC Pepper Spray and sprayed it at officers for about 14 seconds, after which they retreated. He then used a cell phone to take photos and videos of the mob, according to court documents.

Federal investigators tried to arrest Yetman at his home on Nov. 8, 2023 — at which point he fled into some nearby woods and prompted a two-day-long manhunt.

Yetman ultimately turned himself over to local police.

NJ arrests, sentences linked to Jan. 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol riot More than three years later, about 40 people from New Jersey or with NJ ties have been charged with involvement in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt/Dan Alexander

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

States with best and worst lifetime tax burden Here's a look at U.S. states with the lowest lifetime tax burden and the highest, as analyzed by Self Financial — and just where New Jersey ranks, nationwide. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt