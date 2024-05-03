Killed son for being too fat? Video shown in NJ dad’s murder trial

🔴 NJ dad charged with murder

🔴 Young boy’s death a homicide

🔴 Video of treadmill abuse goes viral

The murder trial of a New Jersey man accused of physically abusing and ultimately killing his young son will resume on Tuesday, after several days of testimony.

Christopher Gregor, now of Monroe, was in an Ocean County courtroom as the jury watched a harrowing surveillance video from 2021.

It showed 6-year-old Corey Micciolo running frantically on a treadmill as his father turned up the speed, until the boy fell.

Christopher Gregor watching 2021 gym video (Court TV via Youtube) Christopher Gregor watching 2021 gym video (Court TV via Youtube) loading...

In a courtroom split-screen posted by Court TV to YouTube, Gregor could be seen watching and shaking his head, as prosecutors played video footage from inside the gym at his previous residence in Barnegat.

Gregor’s attorney described the gym video to jurors in his opening statement this week — telling them they would be “horrified. ”

Referring to his client, he said “you’re not going to like him, and I don’t care if you like him,” adding that the boy’s death was not a result of the gym incident, the Asbury Park Press reported.

Read More: Police say Barnegat man abusive to son on video before death

Breanna Micciolo in court (via Asbury Park Press) Cory NJ dad murder trial Ocean County Breanna Micciolo in court (via Asbury Park Press) loading...

The child’s mother, Breanna Micciolo, has already testified, confronting her history with drug use, which Gregor had used to disparage her character directly after their son’s death.

In early 2020, Micciolo relapsed into taking methamphetamines, which led to her losing primary custody of her son, as confirmed during her testimony on Tuesday, APP reported.

The child died in April 2021. His death was deemed a homicide days before Gregor’s arrest.

(Corey via Bre Micciolo/GoFundMe coordinator Ashley Reynolds) 6-year-old boy death Barnegat child endangerment charge Christopher Gregor (Corey via Bre Micciolo/GoFundMe coordinator Ashley Reynolds) loading...

Following the boy’s death at an Ocean County hospital on April 2, 2021, Gregor took off, driving over several days as far as Tennessee, where he ditched his own vehicle and rented a new one, according to an affidavit and complaint filed in the case.

After police seized Gregor’s phone and other devices, they found various Google searches.

“Will red marks turn into bruises,” was searched by Gregor’s phone on March 25, 2021, days after the treadmill incident caught on video.

“Could internal bleeding raise your blood sugar levels,” was among a number of searches in the days immediately after the child’s death, as well as “there was a murder determined from an autopsy, how long to file charges.”

Gregor’s phone also had records of searches about whether his phone or car could be traced.

Court TV shared the treadmill video, along with Gregor’s in-court reaction, to YouTube

The medical examiner who performed an autopsy said "blunt impact injuries of the chest and abdomen with laceration of the heart, left pulmonary contusion and contusion of the liver" were consistent with ongoing abuse over a period of time — which he did find evidence of.

He also said that “an acute traumatic injury” happened to the boy's heart, about six to 12 hours before his death.

The Asbury Park Press shared video of the trial’s opening statements

