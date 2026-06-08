Researched and compiled by Abigail Hynes, Selin Ildokuz and Dan Alexander

Get ready for the Fourth of July and America's 250th Anniversary celebration! 🎇

Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day fireworks displays and other festivities.

The Fourth is on a Saturday this year. Many fireworks are part of the daylong 250th anniversary celebrations.

If a display is postponed its status it may not be updated here. Check local websites before heading out to a display. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

If we missed a display, please email: Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 26

Location: North Beach

Website: ResortsAC.com

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

Website: ResortsAC.com

Margate City, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Beach - Huntington Avenue

Website: margatehasmore.com

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Bergen County, NJ

Fair Lawn, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, June 25th (rain date June 30)

Location: Memorial Park- Berdan Avenue and 1st Street

Website: fairlawn.org

Lyndhurst, NJ fireworks

Date: Tuesday, June 30th

Location: Behind the Little League Fields on Riverside Ave

Website: lyndhurstnj.org

Maywood, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2 (rain date July 8)

Location: Memorial Park

Website: maywoodnj.com

Paramus, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: Paramus High School (George W. Hodgins Stadium)

Website: paramus4thofjuly.com

Ridgewood, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Veterans Field

Website: ridgewoodjuly4th.com

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Burlington County, NJ

Bordentown Township, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: Joseph Lawrence Park

Website: Bordentownship.com

Evesham, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Savich Field

Website: evesham-nj.org

Medford, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2 (Rain date: Monday, July 6)

Location: Freedom Park

Website: medfordnjcelebrates.org



Mount Laurel, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2

Location: Laurel Acres Park

Website: mountlaurel.com

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Camden County, NJ

Camden, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Wiggins Park

Website: camdencounty.com

Collingswood, NJ fireworks

Date: ---

Location: Viewable from the Collingswood High School Field and Knight Park (no parking at Knight Park)

Website: collingswood.com

Cherry Hill, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2

Location: Cherry Hill High School West

Website: chnj.gov

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Cape May County, NJ

Cape May, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: In front of Congress Hall and also viewable along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach.

Website: capemay.com

Ocean City, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: 825 Boardwalk Ocean City

Website: ocnj.us

Sea Isle City, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: 50th Street Beach

Website: visitsicnj.com

Wildwood, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)

Website: wildwoodsnj.com

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Cumberland County, NJ

Millville, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Lakeside Sports Complex

Website: millvillenj.gov

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Essex County, NJ

Bloomfield,NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Brookdale Park

Website: bloomfieldtwpnj.com

Millburn-Short Hills, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Millburn High School

Website: mshjuly4th.com

Livingston, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Memorial Oval & Park

Website: livingstonnj.org

Verona, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Location: Liberty Field

Website: veronanj.org

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Gloucester County, NJ

Sewell/Washington, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4 (Rain Date for fireworks: Sunday, July 5)

Location: Washington Township High School

Website: twp.washington.nj.us

Westville, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 27

Location: River Drive

Website: westville-nj.com

��July 4th fireworks in Hudson County, NJ

Bayonne, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Location: DiDomenico-16th Street Park

Website: City of Bayonne Division of Recreation Facebook page

Jersey City, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Exchange Place @ Montgomery & Hudson

Website: JerseyCityCulture.org

July 4th fireworks in Hunterdon County, NJ

Flemington, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 8

Location: Deer Path Park

Website: Hunterdon County

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Mercer County, NJ

East Windsor, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: Etra Lake Park

Website: east-windsor.nj.us

Ewing, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: The College of New Jersey Green Lane Fields

Website: ewingnj.org

Hamilton, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 1 (rain date July 2)

Location: Veterans Park

Website: hamiltonnj.com

Lawrence, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Location: Rider University

Website: lawrencetwp.com

Trenton, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Trenton Thunder Ballpark

Website: mlbdraftleague.com

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Middlesex County, NJ

Highland Park, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2

Location: Donaldson County Park

Website: hpboro.com

Perth Amboy, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2 (Rain date Friday, July 3)

Thursday, July 2 (Rain date Friday, July 3) Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront

Website: perthamboynj.org

Sayreville, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 27

Location: Kennedy Park

Website: Sayreville's America 250 Celebration Facebook page

South Brunswick, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 1 (rain date Thursday, July 2)

Location: Crossroads South Middle School

Website: The Township of South Brunswick, Middlesex County, NJ Facebook page

Woodbridge, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2 (rain date Friday, July 3)

Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park

Website: twp.woodbridge.nj.us

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ

Asbury Park, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk & Beach

Website: cityofasburypark.com

Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2

Location: The Atlantic Highlands Marina

Website: ahnj.com

Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2

Location: Beachfront

Website: bradleybeachnj.gov

Belmar, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: Taylor Pavilion

Website: Belmar.com

Hazlet, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3 (rain date July 6)

Location: Veterans Park

Website: hazlettwp.org

Howell, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2

Location: Soldier Memorial Park

Website: facebook.com

Keansburg, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Beachway Ave

Website: Monmouthnj250.org

Long Branch, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Oceanfest

Website: longbranchchamber.org

Manasquan, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: Main Beach

Website: manasquan-nj.gov

Matawan, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 27 (rain date Sunday, June 28)

Location: Lake Lefferts Park & Ravine Drive

Website: matawanborough.com

West Long Branch, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Franklin Lake

Website: WestLongBranch.org

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Morris County, NJ

Lake Hopatcong/Mount Arlington, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 26

Location: Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club

Website: lhyc.com

Mendham Township, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday July 1

Location: Mosle Field

Website: mendhamtownship.org

Montville, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, June 26

Location: Montville Township High School

Website: montville4th.com

Randolph, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 9

Location: 214 Center Grove Rd. Randolph, NJ 07869

Website: randolphnj.org

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Ocean County, NJ

Barnegat, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2

Location: Barnegat High School

Website: barnegat.net

Beachwood, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Beachwood Beach

Website: beachwoodusa.com

Beach Haven, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Taylor Avenue

Website: bayvillagelbi.com

Brick, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, July 2

Location: Winward Beach Park

Website: Bricksummerfest.com

Jackson, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3 & Saturday, July 4

Location: Six Flags Great Adventure

Website: sixflags.com



Lakewood, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: ShoreTown Ballpark

Website: milb.com

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: ShoreTown Ballpark

Website: milb.com

Seaside Heights, NJ fireworks

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Location: Boardwalk

Website: exit82.com

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Passaic County, NJ

If we missed a display in Passaic County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Salem County, NJ

If we missed a display in Salem County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Somerset County, NJ

Bridgewater, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: North Branch Park

Website: somersetcountyparks.org

Montgomery, NJ fireworks

Date: Thursday, June 25

Location: Montgomery High School

Website: montgomerynj.gov

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Sussex County, NJ

Augusta, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: frankfordtownship.org

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: frankfordtownship.org

Date: Saturday, July 25

Location: Skylands Stadium

Website: frankfordtownship.org

Vernon, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Mountain Creek Resort

Website: mountaincreek.com

A $20 parking fee will be donated to the Vernon Fire Department

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Union County, NJ

Elizabeth, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Veteran's Memorial Waterfront Park

Website: elizabethnj.org

Scotch Plains, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, June 27

Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse

Website: scotchplainsnj.gov

Summit, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Soldiers Memorial Field

Website: cityofsummit.org

Union, NJ fireworks

Date: Saturday, July 4

Location: Biertuempfel Park

Website: uniontownship.com

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Warren County, NJ

Blairstown, NJ fireworks

Date: Friday, July 3

Location: North Warren Regional High School

Website: blairstownrotary.org