NJ families are making Fourth of July plans — The 250th anniversary fireworks near you
Researched and compiled by Abigail Hynes, Selin Ildokuz and Dan Alexander
Get ready for the Fourth of July and America's 250th Anniversary celebration! 🎇
Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day fireworks displays and other festivities.
The Fourth is on a Saturday this year. Many fireworks are part of the daylong 250th anniversary celebrations.
If a display is postponed its status it may not be updated here. Check local websites before heading out to a display. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.
If we missed a display, please email: Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Atlantic County, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 26
- Location: North Beach
- Website: ResortsAC.com
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
- Website: ResortsAC.com
Margate City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Beach - Huntington Avenue
- Website: margatehasmore.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Bergen County, NJ
Fair Lawn, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, June 25th (rain date June 30)
- Location: Memorial Park- Berdan Avenue and 1st Street
- Website: fairlawn.org
Lyndhurst, NJ fireworks
- Date: Tuesday, June 30th
- Location: Behind the Little League Fields on Riverside Ave
- Website: lyndhurstnj.org
Maywood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 2 (rain date July 8)
- Location: Memorial Park
- Website: maywoodnj.com
Paramus, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: Paramus High School (George W. Hodgins Stadium)
- Website: paramus4thofjuly.com
Ridgewood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Veterans Field
- Website: ridgewoodjuly4th.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Burlington County, NJ
Bordentown Township, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: Joseph Lawrence Park
- Website: Bordentownship.com
Evesham, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Savich Field
- Website: evesham-nj.org
Medford, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 2 (Rain date: Monday, July 6)
- Location: Freedom Park
- Website: medfordnjcelebrates.org
Mount Laurel, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 2
- Location: Laurel Acres Park
- Website: mountlaurel.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Camden County, NJ
Camden, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Wiggins Park
- Website: camdencounty.com
Collingswood, NJ fireworks
- Date: ---
- Location: Viewable from the Collingswood High School Field and Knight Park (no parking at Knight Park)
- Website: collingswood.com
Cherry Hill, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 2
- Location: Cherry Hill High School West
- Website: chnj.gov
💥 July 4 fireworks in Cape May County, NJ
Cape May, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: In front of Congress Hall and also viewable along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach.
- Website: capemay.com
Ocean City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: 825 Boardwalk Ocean City
- Website: ocnj.us
Sea Isle City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: 50th Street Beach
- Website: visitsicnj.com
Wildwood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)
- Website: wildwoodsnj.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Cumberland County, NJ
Millville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Lakeside Sports Complex
- Website: millvillenj.gov
💥 July 4 fireworks in Essex County, NJ
Bloomfield,NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Brookdale Park
- Website: bloomfieldtwpnj.com
Millburn-Short Hills, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Millburn High School
- Website: mshjuly4th.com
Livingston, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Memorial Oval & Park
- Website: livingstonnj.org
Verona, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 1
- Location: Liberty Field
- Website: veronanj.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Gloucester County, NJ
Sewell/Washington, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4 (Rain Date for fireworks: Sunday, July 5)
- Location: Washington Township High School
- Website: twp.washington.nj.us
Westville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 27
- Location: River Drive
- Website: westville-nj.com
��July 4th fireworks in Hudson County, NJ
Bayonne, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 1
- Location: DiDomenico-16th Street Park
- Website: City of Bayonne Division of Recreation Facebook page
Jersey City, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Exchange Place @ Montgomery & Hudson
- Website: JerseyCityCulture.org
July 4th fireworks in Hunterdon County, NJ
Flemington, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 8
- Location: Deer Path Park
- Website: Hunterdon County
💥 July 4 fireworks in Mercer County, NJ
East Windsor, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: Etra Lake Park
- Website: east-windsor.nj.us
Ewing, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: The College of New Jersey Green Lane Fields
- Website: ewingnj.org
Hamilton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 1 (rain date July 2)
- Location: Veterans Park
- Website: hamiltonnj.com
Lawrence, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 1
- Location: Rider University
- Website: lawrencetwp.com
Trenton, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Trenton Thunder Ballpark
- Website: mlbdraftleague.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Middlesex County, NJ
Highland Park, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 2
- Location: Donaldson County Park
- Website: hpboro.com
Perth Amboy, NJ fireworks
- Date:
Thursday, July 2 (Rain date Friday, July 3)
- Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront
- Website: perthamboynj.org
Sayreville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 27
- Location: Kennedy Park
- Website: Sayreville's America 250 Celebration Facebook page
South Brunswick, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 1 (rain date Thursday, July 2)
- Location: Crossroads South Middle School
- Website: The Township of South Brunswick, Middlesex County, NJ Facebook page
Woodbridge, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 2 (rain date Friday, July 3)
- Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
- Website: twp.woodbridge.nj.us
💥 July 4 fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ
Asbury Park, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: Asbury Park Boardwalk & Beach
- Website: cityofasburypark.com
Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 2
- Location: The Atlantic Highlands Marina
- Website: ahnj.com
Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 2
- Location: Beachfront
- Website: bradleybeachnj.gov
Belmar, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: Taylor Pavilion
- Website: Belmar.com
Hazlet, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3 (rain date July 6)
- Location: Veterans Park
- Website: hazlettwp.org
Howell, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 2
- Location: Soldier Memorial Park
- Website: facebook.com
Keansburg, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Beachway Ave
- Website: Monmouthnj250.org
Long Branch, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Oceanfest
- Website: longbranchchamber.org
Manasquan, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: Main Beach
- Website: manasquan-nj.gov
Matawan, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 27 (rain date Sunday, June 28)
- Location: Lake Lefferts Park & Ravine Drive
- Website: matawanborough.com
West Long Branch, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Franklin Lake
- Website: WestLongBranch.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Morris County, NJ
Lake Hopatcong/Mount Arlington, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 26
- Location: Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club
- Website: lhyc.com
Mendham Township, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday July 1
- Location: Mosle Field
- Website: mendhamtownship.org
Montville, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, June 26
- Location: Montville Township High School
- Website: montville4th.com
Randolph, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 9
- Location: 214 Center Grove Rd. Randolph, NJ 07869
- Website: randolphnj.org
💥 July 4 fireworks in Ocean County, NJ
Barnegat, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 2
- Location: Barnegat High School
- Website: barnegat.net
Beachwood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Beachwood Beach
- Website: beachwoodusa.com
Beach Haven, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Taylor Avenue
- Website: bayvillagelbi.com
Brick, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, July 2
- Location: Winward Beach Park
- Website: Bricksummerfest.com
Jackson, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3 & Saturday, July 4
- Location: Six Flags Great Adventure
- Website: sixflags.com
Lakewood, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
- Website: milb.com
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
- Website: milb.com
Seaside Heights, NJ fireworks
- Date: Wednesday, July 1
- Location: Boardwalk
- Website: exit82.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Passaic County, NJ
If we missed a display in Passaic County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Salem County, NJ
If we missed a display in Salem County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Somerset County, NJ
Bridgewater, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: North Branch Park
- Website: somersetcountyparks.org
Montgomery, NJ fireworks
- Date: Thursday, June 25
- Location: Montgomery High School
- Website: montgomerynj.gov
💥 July 4 fireworks in Sussex County, NJ
Augusta, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: Skylands Stadium
- Website: frankfordtownship.org
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Skylands Stadium
- Website: frankfordtownship.org
- Date: Saturday, July 25
- Location: Skylands Stadium
- Website: frankfordtownship.org
Vernon, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Mountain Creek Resort
- Website: mountaincreek.com
- A $20 parking fee will be donated to the Vernon Fire Department
💥 July 4 fireworks in Union County, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Veteran's Memorial Waterfront Park
- Website: elizabethnj.org
Scotch Plains, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, June 27
- Location: Shady Rest Country Clubhouse
- Website: scotchplainsnj.gov
Summit, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Soldiers Memorial Field
- Website: cityofsummit.org
Union, NJ fireworks
- Date: Saturday, July 4
- Location: Biertuempfel Park
- Website: uniontownship.com
💥 July 4 fireworks in Warren County, NJ
Blairstown, NJ fireworks
- Date: Friday, July 3
- Location: North Warren Regional High School
- Website: blairstownrotary.org
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