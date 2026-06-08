NJ families are making Fourth of July plans — The 250th anniversary fireworks near you

NJ families are making Fourth of July plans — The 250th anniversary fireworks near you

Fourth of July 250

Researched and compiled by Abigail Hynes, Selin Ildokuz and Dan Alexander 

Get ready for the Fourth of July and America's 250th Anniversary celebration! 🎇

Counties and municipalities in the Garden State are planning their Independence Day fireworks displays and other festivities.

The Fourth is on a Saturday this year. Many fireworks are part of the daylong 250th anniversary celebrations.

If a display is postponed its status it may not be updated here. Check local websites before heading out to a display. Events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns.

If we missed a display, please email: Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Atlantic County, NJ

Atlantic City, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 26
  • Location: North Beach
  • Website: ResortsAC.com
  • Date: Friday, July 3
  • Location: Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
  • Website: ResortsAC.com

Margate City, NJ fireworks

Jersey City July 4th fireworks by Grucci (Jersey City)
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Bergen County, NJ

Fair Lawn, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Thursday, June 25th (rain date June 30)
  • Location: Memorial Park- Berdan Avenue and 1st Street
  • Website: fairlawn.org

Lyndhurst, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Tuesday, June 30th
  • Location: Behind the Little League Fields on Riverside Ave
  • Website: lyndhurstnj.org

Maywood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 2 (rain date July 8)
  • Location: Memorial Park
  • Website: maywoodnj.com

Paramus, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 3
  • Location: Paramus High School (George W. Hodgins Stadium)
  • Website: paramus4thofjuly.com

Ridgewood, NJ fireworks

EvgeniyQ
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Burlington County, NJ

Bordentown Township, NJ fireworks

Evesham, NJ fireworks

Medford, NJ fireworks

Mount Laurel, NJ fireworks

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Camden County, NJ

Camden, NJ fireworks

Collingswood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: ---
  • Location: Viewable from the Collingswood High School Field and Knight Park (no parking at Knight Park)
  • Website: collingswood.com

Cherry Hill, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 2
  • Location: Cherry Hill High School West
  • Website: chnj.gov
Raghu_Ramaswamy
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Cape May County, NJ

Cape May, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • Location: In front of Congress Hall and also viewable along the beach at Convention Hall past Congress Hall Beach.
  • Website: capemay.com

Ocean City, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • Location: 825 Boardwalk Ocean City
  • Website: ocnj.us

Sea Isle City, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • Location: 50th Street Beach
  • Website: visitsicnj.com

Wildwood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • Location: Launched from the beach at Pine Avenue (Wildwoods Boardwalk)
  • Website: wildwoodsnj.com
Yukimasa Hirota/amanaimagesRF
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Cumberland County, NJ

Millville, NJ fireworks

Oleksii Sagitov
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Essex County, NJ

Bloomfield,NJ fireworks

Millburn-Short Hills, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • Location: Millburn High School
  • Website: mshjuly4th.com

Livingston, NJ fireworks

Verona, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Wednesday, July 1
  • Location: Liberty Field
  • Website: veronanj.org
maksime
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Gloucester County, NJ

Sewell/Washington, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, July 4 (Rain Date for fireworks: Sunday, July 5)
  • Location: Washington Township High School
  • Website: twp.washington.nj.us

Westville, NJ fireworks 

��July 4th fireworks in Hudson County, NJ

Bayonne, NJ fireworks

Jersey City, NJ fireworks

July 4th fireworks in Hunterdon County, NJ

Flemington, NJ fireworks

Chan2545
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Mercer County, NJ

East Windsor, NJ fireworks

Ewing, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 3
  • Location: The College of New Jersey Green Lane Fields
  • Website: ewingnj.org

Hamilton, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Wednesday, July 1 (rain date July 2)
  • Location: Veterans Park
  • Website: hamiltonnj.com

Lawrence, NJ fireworks

Trenton, NJ fireworks 

criene
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Middlesex County, NJ

Highland Park, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 2
  • Location: Donaldson County Park
  • Website: hpboro.com

Perth Amboy, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Thursday, July 2 (Rain date Friday, July 3)
  • Location: Sadowski Parkway on the waterfront
  • Website: perthamboynj.org

Sayreville, NJ fireworks

South Brunswick, NJ fireworks

Woodbridge, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 2 (rain date Friday, July 3)
  • Location: Alvin P. Williams Memorial Park
  • Website: twp.woodbridge.nj.us
nikkytok
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Monmouth County, NJ

Asbury Park, NJ fireworks

Atlantic Highlands, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 2
  • Location: The Atlantic Highlands Marina
  • Website: ahnj.com

Bradley Beach, NJ fireworks 

Belmar, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 3
  • Location: Taylor Pavilion
  • Website: Belmar.com

Hazlet, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 3 (rain date July 6)
  • Location: Veterans Park
  • Website: hazlettwp.org

Howell, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 2
  • Location: Soldier Memorial Park
  • Website: facebook.com

Keansburg, NJ fireworks

Long Branch, NJ fireworks

Manasquan, NJ fireworks

Matawan, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Saturday, June 27 (rain date Sunday, June 28)
  • Location: Lake Lefferts Park & Ravine Drive
  • Website: matawanborough.com

West Long Branch, NJ fireworks

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💥 July 4 fireworks in Morris County, NJ

Lake Hopatcong/Mount Arlington, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 26
  • Location: Lake Hopatcong Yacht Club
  • Website: lhyc.com

Mendham Township, NJ fireworks

Montville, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, June 26
  • Location: Montville Township High School
  • Website: montville4th.com

Randolph, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, July 9
  • Location: 214 Center Grove Rd. Randolph, NJ 07869
  • Website: randolphnj.org
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Ocean County, NJ

Barnegat, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Thursday, July 2
  • Location: Barnegat High School
  • Website: barnegat.net

Beachwood, NJ fireworks 

Beach Haven, NJ fireworks

Brick, NJ fireworks

Jackson, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Friday, July 3 & Saturday, July 4
  • Location: Six Flags Great Adventure
  • Website: sixflags.com

Lakewood, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Friday, July 3
  • Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
  • Website: milb.com
  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • Location: ShoreTown Ballpark
  • Website: milb.com

Seaside Heights, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Wednesday, July 1
  • Location: Boardwalk
  • Website: exit82.com
Larissa Santangelo
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Passaic County, NJ

If we missed a display in Passaic County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

💥 July 4 fireworks in Salem County, NJ

If we missed a display in Salem County, please email Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Nednapa
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Somerset County, NJ

Bridgewater, NJ fireworks

Montgomery, NJ fireworks

  • Date: Thursday, June 25
  • Location: Montgomery High School
  • Website: montgomerynj.gov
AygulSarvarova
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Sussex County, NJ

Augusta, NJ fireworks

Vernon, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • Location: Mountain Creek Resort
  • Website: mountaincreek.com
  • A $20 parking fee will be donated to the Vernon Fire Department
marigold_88
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Union County, NJ 

Elizabeth, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • Location: Veteran's Memorial Waterfront Park
  • Website: elizabethnj.org

Scotch Plains, NJ fireworks

Summit, NJ fireworks 

  • Date: Saturday, July 4
  • Location: Soldiers Memorial Field
  • Website: cityofsummit.org

Union, NJ fireworks 

RKaulitzki
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💥 July 4 fireworks in Warren County, NJ 

Blairstown, NJ fireworks

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