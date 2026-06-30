The heat wave expected to bring the hottest temperatures in four years in New Jersey is impacting events scheduled for the Independence Day holiday weekend.

An extreme heat warning issued by the National Weather Service goes into effect on Wednesday as temperatures soar into the 90s. Combined with high humidity, the heat index will reach 100-110 each day.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said morning and nightly rounds of thunderstorms are possible each day.

"We are really in dangerous heat territory on Thursday, as temperatures flirt with 100. Friday looks like the hottest day of the week. One model goes as high as 107 in New Jersey. The state's all-time record high is 110 set in 1936. That's close," he said.

Postponed events that had been scheduled for the holiday weekend

Fireworks displays for the Independence Day weekend

Mercer County:

Lawrence Township: Music in the Park canceled for Thursday, July 2

Monmouth County:

Freehold Township: Friday’s ‘250 // The Concert' featuring Little Steven and the Disciples Of Soul at ParkStage at the East Freehold Park Showgrounds in Freehold has been postponed until Friday, July 17 at 5 p.m

Somerset County:

Franklin Township: Postponing their fireworks display to July 10.

Do you know of an event canceled or postponed by the heat wave? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

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