LOOK:
Pothole Patrol
School closings
NJ 101.5 on Alexa
NJ 101.5 App
Newsletter
Podcasts
Win a charity $2,500
Submit calendar events
New Jersey 101.5
Sign In
Home
News
New Jersey News
Health / Wellness
Money / Business
Entertainment
Music
Proud Jersey Girl
What's So Great About The Garden State
New Jersey: Decoded
NJ High School Sports Scores
Newsletter signup
NJ 101.5 news on Amazon Alexa
Events
NJ 101.5 events
Submit weekend calendar events
On Air
Our Hosts
On Air Schedule
Bill Spadea
#BlueFriday – Nominate a local cop
Dennis & Judi
Deminski & Doyle
Steve Trevelise
Big Joe Henry
Weekends
Featured Videos
Listen
Listen Now
Amazon Alexa
Jim Gearhart Podcast
Speaking Podcast
Mobile App
Insiders
Be a NJ Insider
Contests
Contest Rules
NJ Insiders Support
Sign up for the NJ101.5 Newsletter
Contests
Tidy Up
$100 Netflix Gift Card
Weather
5-Day Forecast
Dan Zarrow's Weather Blog
Jersey Shore Report
School closings, delays, dismissals: Winter Weather Alert
How to report storm closings
New Jersey Traffic
Commuter News
NJ's Lowest Gas Prices
Latest Traffic Alerts
Contact
Help & Contact Information
Send Us Feedback
Advertise
Station Directory
Jobs at NJ 101.5
Sign up for the NJ101.5 Newsletter
Local Experts
More
Home
News
New Jersey News
Health / Wellness
Money / Business
Entertainment
Music
Proud Jersey Girl
What's So Great About The Garden State
New Jersey: Decoded
NJ High School Sports Scores
Newsletter signup
NJ 101.5 news on Amazon Alexa
Events
NJ 101.5 events
Submit weekend calendar events
On Air
Our Hosts
On Air Schedule
Bill Spadea
#BlueFriday – Nominate a local cop
Dennis & Judi
Deminski & Doyle
Steve Trevelise
Big Joe Henry
Weekends
Featured Videos
Listen
Listen Now
Amazon Alexa
Jim Gearhart Podcast
Speaking Podcast
Mobile App
Insiders
Be a NJ Insider
Contests
Contest Rules
NJ Insiders Support
Sign up for the NJ101.5 Newsletter
Contests
Tidy Up
$100 Netflix Gift Card
Weather
5-Day Forecast
Dan Zarrow's Weather Blog
Jersey Shore Report
School closings, delays, dismissals: Winter Weather Alert
How to report storm closings
New Jersey Traffic
Commuter News
NJ's Lowest Gas Prices
Latest Traffic Alerts
Contact
Help & Contact Information
Send Us Feedback
Advertise
Station Directory
Jobs at NJ 101.5
Sign up for the NJ101.5 Newsletter
Local Experts
Listen Now
Bill Spadea
Bill Spadea
INSTAGRAM
Big dilemma for hiring oversight panel: Whose testimony to trust?
Michael Symons
Talking About...
Sen. President Sweeney live at NJ 101.5 — Watch the replay
Subscribe now for our
Newsletter
Subscribe to our Newsletter
On Air Now: Bill Spadea
Hundred of millions in new taxes shot down by you!
When you're right to fear flying
Take control and vote 'NO' on new taxes TODAY
Latest From Bill Spadea
Hundred of millions in new taxes shot down by you!
When you're right to fear flying
Take control and vote 'NO' on new taxes TODAY
Your son should play tackle football
Why you should vote 'No' on higher taxes THIS Tuesday
The Heroes of Howell — #BlueFriday
LATEST FROM DENNIS AND JUDI
11 NJ restaurants among best in the entire US
NJ’s most expensive home (still)
Central Jersey? PLEASE STOP!
Murphy is out of touch. 'Period. Full stop.'
How NJ is indoctrinating your kids now
Sarah Stern's murderer's mom says her boy didn't do it
LATEST FROM DEMINSKI AND DOYLE
Priest accused of molesting kids dead; I hope victim killed him
Remembering Christina Grimmie, one of NJ's greatest phenoms
Jersey's 2nd most hated driving pet peeves
'The Great White Hurricane' paralyzed New Jersey in 1888
NJ overdose victims providing organs, but still not enough
Increases and decreases for next year’s school funding
LATEST FROM STEVE TREVELISE
Dr. David Nathan on legal weed potentially coming to Jersey
Here's how much you can make in the legal weed field
The best drummer you ever heard but never saw passes away
Perfect after DST, it's National Napping Day
A distracted driving law that New Jersey missed
'Dirty Dancing' songwriter on fighting pancreatic cancer
Latest News
Murphy, lawmakers have weed plan — but do they have the votes?
But major hurdles remain about getting the proposed measure passed in the Assembly and State Senate.
David Matthau
Rutgers urges meningitis type B shots for campus residents
An outbreak was declared by the state Department of Health after two cases were reported at the New Brunswick campus Feb. 4 and Feb. 23, according to a statement from the school.
Dan Alexander
Another warmup coming to NJ, along with clouds and raindrops
If not for the cloud cover, impending rain, and chilly ocean water, our temperatures would be even warmer in the coming days.
Dan Zarrow
College: Student's death in pancake-eating contest her own fault
Lawyers for Sacred Heart University in Connecticut blamed Caitlin Nelson's own actions for her death, in court documents filed Tuesday in response to a wrongful death lawsuit brought by Nelson's mother.
Associated Press
NJ could be the next state to ban vaping by minors
"We need to do more to protect our youth from the harmful effects of nicotine products like e-cigaretes and vapes," said Assemblywoman BettyLou DeCroce, R-Morris.
Dino Flammia
Big dilemma for hiring oversight panel: Whose testimony to trust?
Al Alvarez contradicts testimony from Gov. Phil Murphy's chief of staff, chief counsel, transition chief and SDA leader – plus accuser Katie Brennan.
Michael Symons
Odell Beckham saying bye to Jersey: Traded to the Browns
Odell Beckham Jr. is about to run a deep route out of New Jersey and straight to Cleveland.
Associated Press
New Jersey is the 11th best state for women, report says
New Jersey ranks the 11th best for women, scoring high in the health and safety ranking, according to a new report.
Jen Ursillo
For first time, Rutgers has counted all the tick species in NJ
A team at Rutgers has completed a comprehensive list of the tick species identified in New Jersey.
Joe Cutter
Murphy wants to shame manufacturers into adopting gun control
The state will use a 'name and shame' approach to get them to tighten gun sales and support smart gun technology.
David Matthau
2 NJ men busted on child porn charges, feds say
A Hoboken man has admitted to distributing images of child sexual abuse, while a Scotch Plains man was arrested for the same activity, according to prosecutors.
Erin Vogt
3 guilty of killing Red Bank teacher they mistook for drug dealer
It took six years to make arrests in this case.
Dan Alexander
No money in Trump budget for Gateway Project
Assistant Secretary of Transportation Jeffrey Rosen said states should step up and fund the project themselves.
Dan Alexander
NJ asks: Who hired Al Alvarez? Even Alvarez says he doesn't know
Al Alvarez knows who he interviewed with for the position with the Schools Development Authority but couldn't say who actually told him he was hired.
NJ man getting nonstop birthday calls after sons' prank billboard
A South Jersey man days from his birthday has gotten thousands of calls and texts, after his two sons pranked him with a billboard outside of Atlantic City.
Erin Vogt
'Karma?' NJ ex-priest accused of molesting boys shot to death
A former New Jersey priest linked to multiple young abuse victims was found killed in his Nevada home, according to authorities there.
Erin Vogt
Load More Articles