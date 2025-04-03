Masked burglars dressed in black spotted in 2 nice NJ neighborhoods

🔷 Trio seen breaking into homes

🔷 Tried to steal car key, cops say

🔷 Residents warned to stay alert

Police in at least two Central New Jersey towns are warning residents to secure their vehicles and homes and stay vigilant after a trio of burglars was spotted on security cameras.

East Windsor Police responded to a residential burglary call on Copland Court, early Wednesday around 3:15 a.m.

Three suspects, one with a crowbar, had pulled up in a vehicle and parked along the curb.

Accused burglar trio (East Windsor Police via Facebook) Accused burglar trio (East Windsor Police via Facebook) loading...

They tried and failed to get inside a home through two front windows and forced entry through the front door.

Police said inside, the trio did find a car key, but did not steal it, leaving before police arrived.

Just days earlier, South River Police responded to calls about an attempted home burglary on March 28, at 3:51 a.m.

Shortly after, officers were called to a second attempted burglary at a separate local home. In both cases, it was also a trio of people, wearing all black clothing.

accused burglar trio (South River Police via Facebook) accused burglar trio (South River Police via Facebook) loading...

Images from those homeowners’ camera systems and a suspect vehicle were shared online by South River police.

Earlier this year in January, there were also three burglars seen on security cameras involved in a home break-in in Wall Township.

Security footage showed three people, also all dressed in black, from across a local street in snowy weather.

Wall Township police shared several video clips to the department's Facebook page.

(Wall Township Police via Facebook) (Wall Township Police via Facebook) loading...

A homeowner reported that three suspects had broken inside by forcing open a rear window and had stolen car keys from a counter. The vehicle was not taken before police were called.

In that incident, police pursued a blue Nissan Altima with dark tinted windows, westbound on Allaire Road until it headed north on the Garden State Parkway. Due to safety concerns, the pursuit was ended.

Anyone with information on the East Windsor incident was urged to contact Detective Sergeant Joseph Carabelli at carabelli@ewpd.com or 609-448-5678 ext. 233

Residents with information on the South River incidents can contact police dispatch at 732-238-1000 or Lieutenant Edwin Yorek at 732-238-1000 ext 111.

​

Map East Windsor South River (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) Map East Windsor South River (Google Maps, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

Following the attempted break-ins, police urged locals to stay secure.

“Burglars are opportunists. In order to eliminate their opportunities, please take extra steps to make sure all residential doors, windows, and gates are closed and locked.”

South River police also shared the following, additional burglary prevention tips:

▪️ Install video doorbells and security cameras and ensure they are functioning.

▪️Consider installing motion activated lighting.

▪️ Illuminate all entry points and exterior sides of your home and business.

▪️ Keep shrubbery pruned and trimmed around the perimeter of your residence.

▪️ Install a home alarm system.

▪️Remove climbing aids, like ladders and trash bins, from around your property.

▪️Keep high-value items in a safe deposit box or bank.

▪️Photograph and itemize jewelry and valuable items.

▪️ Change the combination to safes and bolt them to the floor.

▪️ Keep your vehicle (and glove box, if possible) locked while parked.

▪️ Lock all windows and doors before leaving home and before going to sleep.

▪️ Be aware of any cars in your neighborhood that aren’t normal.

▪️ Be careful using social media when travelling - avoid posting about valuables or schedules.

▪️Work with your neighbors to look out for each other.

Anyone who finds themselves a victim of burglary or attempted burglary, should call 911 and do not disturb anything at the crime scene, police said.

