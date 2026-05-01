🚨 Hunterdon County man arrested after cyber tip linked to child sexual abuse material investigation.

📱 Authorities say suspect communicated with minors and exchanged explicit images.

⚖️ Multiple felony charges filed; suspect jailed pending court appearance May 13.

A Hunterdon County man has been arrested on multiple charges related to a child sexual abuse material investigation, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renee M. Robeson announced.

Hunterdon County arrest; cyber tip in child sexual abuse material investigation

An investigation followed by a cyber tip referral from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of Joshua Montagna, 29, of Holland Township.

Montagna is accused of downloading multiple videos and images depicting child sexual abuse material.

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Forensic exam reveals alleged communications with minors

Late last month, detectives executed a court-authorized search warrant at multiple locations. Montagna was taken into custody. His cell phone was seized, and a forensic exam revealed evidence that he had been communicating with individuals, who he believed to be minors, had sent nude photos of himself to those minors, and received images of child sexual abuse, Robeson said.

Montagna’s charges include

One count of second-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child, permitting a child to engage in child sexual abuse material



One count of attempted second-degree sexual assault of a child



One count of third-degree possession of child sexual abuse materials



One count of attempted third-degree endangering the welfare of a child, sexual conduct with a child



One count of attempted third-degree sharing of obscene material with a child



One count of attempted fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct

Montagna is in the Warren County jail pending his first court appearance, which is scheduled for May 13. He faces several years in prison.

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