🚨 Ventnor police officer indicted after allegedly recording nude inmate in holding cell and sharing videos on Snapchat

⚖️ Atlantic County prosecutors say he shared the videos to Snapchat

📱 He is charged with official misconduct, invasion of privacy, and criminal computer activity

VENTNOR CITY — A South Jersey police officer has been indicted this week after the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office accused him of recording a nude woman performing a sex act in a holding cell last summer.

Grand jury indictment details in Atlantic County police misconduct case

On Wednesday, April 29, Ventnor City Police Officer Ryan Bonanni was indicted by an Atlantic County grand jury on second-degree official misconduct, third-degree invasion of privacy, and third-degree criminal computer activity charges.

Allegations of recording nude inmate in Ventnor police holding cell

Members of the prosecutor’s office became aware of an incident in July 2025 where the 25-year-old officer from Egg Harbor Township took several videos on his personal cell phone of a nude female inmate performing a sex act while she was secured in the Ventnor Police Department holding cell.

Prosecutors say videos were shared on Snapchat with officers, friends

Bonanni then uploaded the videos to Snapchat to share with several Ventnor police officers and his friends and family.

Potential prison sentence for official misconduct conviction

He is facing up to 10 years in prison for the official misconduct charge alone.

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