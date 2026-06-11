✅A Beverly man is charged in an online child exploitation case

✅Investigators identified three victims and believe there may be more

✅Police urge parents to contact prosecutors if their child was approached online

BEVERLY — A man was charged with offering gifts to underage girls in exchange for sexually explicit videos.

Michael Monroe, 28, of Beverly, offered gift cards, cell phones, sex toys and online gaming currency to underage girls in online chat rooms in exchange for sexually explicit videos of themselves alone or with a male family member, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw.

Monroe also offered video of himself having sex with his underage sister.

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Prosecutors believe there may be additional victims

Bradshaw said three victims have been identified and believes there may be more. Anyone who suspects that their child was approached online by the defendant is urged to contact the Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us.

Monroe is charged with three counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child by causing the child to engage in the creation of child sex abuse material, two second-degree counts of endangering the welfare of a child for possessing and distributing child sex abuse material, and two similar third-degree charges.

Police said that it's not the first time Monroe has solicited child sexual abuse material. He went to Facebook groups and offered money and food to 10 "economically challenged mothers" in exchange for child sexual abuse material. Records obtained from the Discord platform show that two individuals sent videos with underage children.

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