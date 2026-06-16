⚠️ A Gloucester County man is charged with murder after a family member died following a reported strangulation.

➡️ Prosecutors said Dennis Hall admitted to the killing during a 911 call and again to responding officers.

🔴 The charge was upgraded from attempted murder after an autopsy ruled the death a homicide.

A Gloucester County man is accused of strangling a relative to death and then calling police himself.

Dennis J. Hall, of Franklin Township, was charged with first-degree murder after the 41-year-old female victim died, Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns said.

Read More: Millville man gets 35 years for strangling ex to death

County Map with police background Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration - County Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration (2) County Map with police background Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration - County Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration (2)

Police say Hall admitted to strangling the victim

On Thursday after 6 a.m., Franklin Township Police responded to a call that a woman was not breathing at an East Avenue home.

Hall admitted to strangling the victim, both while talking to a dispatcher and to officers when they arrived.

Another woman at the home also told police that Hall had woken her up and admitted to strangling the victim, according to an affidavit filed by investigators.

Officers performed CPR on the victim, who was taken to a local hospital.

Read More: Hillsborough mother pleads not guilty to murder of two young sons

Franklin Township in Gloucester County (Google Maps, Canva) Dennis Hall is charged with murder in female relative's death

Autopsy leads to upgraded murder charge

She was removed from life support and pronounced dead the next day. An autopsy on Sunday by the Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland Regional Medical Examiner confirmed the cause of death as asphyxiation and the manner of death as homicide.

Hall was arrested at the scene and initially charged with attempted murder. Once the autopsy was completed, the charge was upgraded.

He has remained at the Salem County Jail, and the state will request he be held for pretrial detention.

In Memoriam: Recent Notable Deaths From News, Sports, Entertainment and Culture Explore some of the notable people from pop culture, news, and beyond whose deaths have made headlines recently.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom