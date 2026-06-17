🔴 A Middlesex County man is accused of trying to kidnap four boys as they walked home from school in North Brunswick.

🚨 Prosecutors say the suspect approached two children, then targeted two more after the first pair ran away.

👮 The 27-year-old township resident now faces multiple attempted kidnapping and child endangerment charges.

NORTH BRUNSWICK — A Middlesex County man has been charged in connection with an attempted child kidnapping last month.

North Brunswick police investigate attempted child kidnapping

On May 20, the North Brunswick Police Department was notified that four juvenile males were approached by a stranger, later identified as a township resident, 27-year-old Andrew Luna.

They said he followed the kids as they were walking home from school and told them he wanted to take them home with him.

Suspect allegedly targeted children walking home from school

Luna first approached two of the boys near the North Brunswick Library and tried to kidnap them, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

When the boys ran away, Luna immediately approached two other juveniles and engaged in similar conduct, authorities said.

Middlesex County man charged with four counts of attempted kidnapping

Nine days later, Luna was arrested and charged with four counts of second-degree attempted kidnapping and four counts of third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities seek additional information from the public

Police ask anyone with information to call North Brunswick Detective Sean McCorry at 732-247-0922 or Middlesex County Detective Tammy Colonna at 732-745-3606.

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