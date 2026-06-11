☑️The body of 14-year-old Davoris "Peter" Carter was found Tuesday

☑️He disappeared during a class trip in Wildwood

☑️Two other deaths in the ocean off the Jersey Shore

WILDWOOD — The body of a 14-year-old who went missing while swimming during a class trip has been found.

The boy, identified by his family as Davoris "Peter" Carter, of Philadelphia, was one of four students from the Delta School, a private school for students with special needs, who ran into trouble while swimming near Schellenger Avenue. A Wildwood police officer was able to rescue the three others in the group.

A body was located Tuesday just off the beach of the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May, according to Wildwood police. The remains were turned over to a medical examiner who made positive identification.

David Weathington, CEO of the Delta School in Northeast Philadelphia, called Carter's death a “devastating tragedy.”

Mom: Why was my son in the water?

The boy’s mother has expressed frustration with the search and with the school for allowing a special needs child into the cold water. Wildwood police said he was fully clothed when he went into the ocean.

"The weather when I got out there, it was cold. Why was the decision to go in the water? Where was the people that was supposed to be there supervising? No protection. No lifejackets," Shyara Hill told NBC Philadelphia.

The school told NBC Philadelphia that the trip was "appropriately supervised" with six staff and six students on the trip.

Rip current tips, Bradley Beach Rip current tips (NOAA), Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) (Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

Two deaths in the ocean Friday

Two other people got caught in rip currents on Friday and later died.

A Palmyra man drowned off Seaside Park on Friday afternoon while swimming with a group. Seaside Park police Sgt. Andrew Casole told New Jersey 101.5 that the search for the man resumed on Saturday. His identity was not disclosed.

David Maldonado-Ocelotl, 28, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was pulled from the water off Ship Bottom on Friday afternoon, according to a GoFundMe campaign. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

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