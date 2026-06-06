🚨Two people were caught in rip currents at Jersey Shore beaches on Friday

🚨A Lacey man died after being pulled from the ocean in Ship Bottom

🚨The search will continue Saturday for a man reported missing off Seaside Park

Two people died after getting caught in rip currents at two Jersey Shore beaches on Friday as rescuers continue to search for a man who went missing in the water in Seaside Park.

Search continues for body of missing swimmer in Seaside Park

In Seaside Park, a Palmyra man was reported missing in the water off Decatur Avenue and O Street around 5:30 p.m., the U.S. Coast Guard told News 12 New Jersey. The agency launched a helicopter search with first responders in the water but had not located the 23-year-old as of 9:30 p.m.

Law enforcement sources told News 12 that they will continue to search for his body on Saturday.

Seaside Park police Sgt. Andrew Casole told Patch that reports of a second swimmer were incorrect.

Drowning in Ship Bottom on Friday afternoon

In Ship Bottom, a man swimming with a group on Friday afternoon got caught in a rip current off the East 21st Street Beach.

David Maldonado-Ocelotl, 28, of the Forked River section of Lacey, was located by firefighters and surfers. He was unconscious and not breathing. He was taken to Southern Ocean Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Three others in his group made it out of the water.

Tragedy earlier in the week in Wildwood

In Wildwood on Monday, a 14-year-old on a class trip from Philadelphia went missing while swimming near Schellenger Avenue, according to Wildwood police.

Davoris Carter attended the Delta School in Northeast Philadelphia, where he was going to graduate on Wednesday. The school's leader told 6ABC Action News that the teen's apparent drowning is a “devastating tragedy.”

Carter was with a family member who briefly left to get food and did not realize the teen had gone into the water, his grandmother, Kenya Pippen, told 6ABC Action News.

Rip current tips, Bradley Beach Rip current tips (NOAA), Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick) (Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

What to do in a rip current

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said that there is a moderate risk of rip currents on Saturday at Jersey Shore beaches with 8-13 mph wind gusts out of the southwest.

🌊 Never Fight the Current: Trying to swim directly back to shore against a rip current will quickly exhaust you.

🌊 Swim Parallel to the Shore: Swim parallel to the beach until you are out of the current's pull, then angle your way back to the sand.

🌊 Float or Tread Water: If you are unable to escape the current, remain calm, float, or tread water. Once the current weakens, swim diagonally toward the shore.

🌊 Signal for Help: If you cannot make it to shore, wave your arms and yell to attract the attention of lifeguards or others on the beach.

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