🌊 Massive search underway after a 14-year-old boy disappeared in strong surf off a Wildwood beach.

🚨 A Wildwood police officer rescued three swimmers in distress, but the teen remains missing despite an extensive air and sea search.

💔 Family members are questioning supervision on the trip as the teen was set to graduate this week and lifeguards were not yet on duty.

WILDWOOD — A massive search continues for a missing 14-year-old swimmer off the coast of the Jersey Shore on Monday.

According to the City of Wildwood Police Department, at approximately 1:26 p.m., an officer was flagged down regarding swimmers in distress near Schellenger Avenue and the beach in Wildwood.

Immediately, police and fire departments from Wildwood City and North Wildwood were dispatched for a water rescue.

The massive search for a missing 14 year old swimmer off the Wildwood coast continues (Screenshot via 6abc Action News video/City of Wildwood PD via Facebook) The massive search for a missing 14 year old swimmer off the Wildwood coast continues (Screenshot via 6abc Action News video/City of Wildwood PD via Facebook) loading...

Wildwood beach rescue turns into search for missing teen

One police officer rescued three swimmers, but a fourth, a 14-year-old boy whose family members identified as Davoris Carter, of Philadelphia, was still missing.

Multiple rescue swimmers entered the water and began searching for the teenager.

Additional resources were requested from the U.S. Coast Guard and other marine units.

After two hours of searching, beachside rescue operations stopped, but marine and aviation units continued the search, police said.

One of the rescued swimmers was taken to Cooper University Cape Regional Hospital for treatment, where they are reported to be in stable condition. The other two swimmers were treated at the scene.

Strong rip currents challenge Jersey Shore rescue crews

Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III told CBS News Philadelphia that their rescue efforts were up against some tough conditions, saying the rip currents were strong.

He also urged everyone heading to the beach to make sure lifeguards are present before getting into the water.

Wildwoods sign (Bud McCormick) Wildwoods sign (Bud McCormick) loading...

Family raises questions about supervision on class trip

Carter was in Wildwood on a class trip; his grandmother, Kenya Pippen, told 6ABC Action News. His mother also confirmed that to CBS News Philadelphia. Pippen said students on the trip required close supervision because they have special needs.

Carter was with a family member who briefly left to get food and did not realize the teen went into the water, Pippen told the news outlet.

Pippen also said that Carter went into the water with his clothes, 6ABC reported.

No lifeguards were on duty at the beach, which is normal for this time of year.

Carter was supposed to graduate on Wednesday, she said.

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