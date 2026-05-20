🍔 Think your burger is the one everyone’s talking about? Voting starts soon -- now’s the time to enter the Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs.

🏆 The winning restaurant scores a $10,000 advertising campaign, serious Shore-wide bragging rights, and the title every burger spot wants to claim.

📅 Important Dates

• Entry Deadline: Friday, May 22, 2026

• Voting Begins: Monday, May 26, 2026

• Winner Announced: June 8, 2026

🚀 How It Works

Restaurants enter their top burger, then the public votes to decide who takes the title.

💡 Free to Enter

Entry is completely free. Want extra exposure? Optional marketing packages start at $250 to help boost awareness and votes.

🔥 Rally Your Fans

The restaurants that engage their customers and social followers the most usually rise to the top.

Who will be crowned the best burger at the Shore? 🍔