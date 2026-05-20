Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs Are Back — Who Has the Best Burger?

Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs Are Back — Who Has the Best Burger?

Photo by Dennis Lorente on Unsplash
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We’re launching the Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs presented by Cuttler Produce, and we’re looking to crown the absolute best burger along the Shore. From stacked, over-the-top creations to classic, perfectly grilled favorites -- this is your chance to show New Jersey what your restaurant is all about.

🍔 Think your burger is the one everyone’s talking about? Voting starts soon -- now’s the time to enter the Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs.

🏆 The winning restaurant scores a $10,000 advertising campaign, serious Shore-wide bragging rights, and the title every burger spot wants to claim.

📅 Important Dates
• Entry Deadline: Friday, May 22, 2026
• Voting Begins: Monday, May 26, 2026
• Winner Announced: June 8, 2026

🚀 How It Works
Restaurants enter their top burger, then the public votes to decide who takes the title.

💡 Free to Enter
Entry is completely free. Want extra exposure? Optional marketing packages start at $250 to help boost awareness and votes.

🔥 Rally Your Fans
The restaurants that engage their customers and social followers the most usually rise to the top.

Who will be crowned the best burger at the Shore? 🍔

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Think your burger has what it takes?

👉 Sign up here and get your burger in the running.

👉 Voting begins on May 26th, 2026!!!! 

And a special shoutout to Cuttler Produce -- Fresh. Local. Jersey Proud.

For generations, Cuttler Produce has been serving New Jersey families and restaurants with farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, specialty items, and quality ingredients that help make every meal unforgettable. From backyard cookouts to some of the best burger spots at the Shore, Cuttler Produce is committed to delivering freshness, flavor, and top-quality products across the Garden State.

That’s why they’re the perfect presenting sponsor of the Jersey Burger Playoffs -- celebrating the local restaurants, big flavors, and hometown pride that make New Jersey burgers the best around.

Learn more at CuttlerProduce.com.

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Categories: Contests, Trending, Ultimate New Jersey

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