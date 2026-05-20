We’re launching the Jersey Shore Burger Playoffs presented by Cuttler Produce, and we’re looking to crown the absolute best burger along the Shore. From stacked, over-the-top creations to classic, perfectly grilled favorites -- this is your chance to show New Jersey what your restaurant is all about.
Think your burger has what it takes?
👉 Sign up here and get your burger in the running.
👉 Voting begins on May 26th, 2026!!!!
And a special shoutout to Cuttler Produce -- Fresh. Local. Jersey Proud.
For generations, Cuttler Produce has been serving New Jersey families and restaurants with farm-fresh fruits, vegetables, specialty items, and quality ingredients that help make every meal unforgettable. From backyard cookouts to some of the best burger spots at the Shore, Cuttler Produce is committed to delivering freshness, flavor, and top-quality products across the Garden State.
That’s why they’re the perfect presenting sponsor of the Jersey Burger Playoffs -- celebrating the local restaurants, big flavors, and hometown pride that make New Jersey burgers the best around.
Learn more at CuttlerProduce.com.
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Gallery Credit: Stacker