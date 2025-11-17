More cold air and brisk winds, a few raindrops and snowflakes this week

The wind was really whipping Sunday, ushering a new cold air mass into New Jersey. Top gusts were 40 to 50+ mph. Monday will be a little better, but still windy. We should see good sunshine, with passing clouds and flurries along the way. Overall, it will be another chilly, blustery November day. Temperatures on Monday and Tuesday will get stuck in the 40s. And then a storm system will clip us from the south. This looks to be mainly a rain maker, mainly for South Jersey. However, depending on the track and intensity, I could see some light conversational snowflakes on the backside Tuesday night. The rest of the week stays unseasonably cool and relatively quiet.

Monday NJ weather: Still windy, still cold

I hope you are not tired of the chilly, blustery, December-ish weather yet. Because it is back for another week.

We have now settled into a routine of grabbing a good jacket, sweater, or coat whenever heading outside. And you might reach for a hat, gloves, and/or a scarf too, to bundle up against the wind.

While Monday will not be as windy as Sunday, occasional gusts over 30 mph are still likely through the morning and afternoon hours. As you know, that adds quite a bite to cold air. While temperatures Monday morning are close to 40 degrees, wind chills ("feels like" or "apparent" temperatures) are deep in the 30s.

High temperatures Monday afternoon will be limited to the upper 40s on average. Once again, we are held 5 to 10 degrees below normal for mid-November.

A couple bands of snow showers have already made for brief wintry scenes around NJ on this Monday morning. And a few more flurries are possible throughout the day — driven by decaying lake-effect snow coming off of Erie and Ontario.

Otherwise, we should see good sunshine with passing clouds.

Monday night will be clear, quiet, and cold. Low temperatures will dip to about the freezing mark, in the lower 30s for most of the state.

Tuesday NJ weather: Chance of rain, maybe some snowflakes

Tuesday will not be a great weather day, especially as we are tracking a storm system that will clip New Jersey from the south.

While Tuesday morning will begin with sunshine, clouds should fill in fairly quickly. Wind speeds will be in the "breezy" category, with top gusts around 20 mph. Better than the previous two days, but noticeable.

High temperatures will only reach the mid 40s Tuesday. That's pretty cold.

A storm system sliding just south of New Jersey will likely clip the state with some rain showers starting Tuesday afternoon. Forecast models differ slightly in the spread (South Jersey vs. more widespread) and timing (an hour of light rain vs. several hours). But the general jist is that rainfall will be light. And the further south in NJ you go, the better your chances of getting wet.

I do have to include the chance for some snow, if that storm system sticks around through early Wednesday morning. Not a big deal, as it will just be some conversational light snow. But worth mentioning so no one is caught off-guard.

Wednesday NJ weather: Calm but cool

Finally a calm weather day! The fierce north wind will let up on Wednesday. But that doesn't mean we will be warming up much.

With periods of sun and clouds, highs on Wednesday will get stuck around the upper 40s. We might touch 50 degrees in South Jersey, but that's it. Still unseasonably cool, but at least it will be dry.

Thursday NJ weather: No warmup in sight

Thursday stays relatively cool, with highs on either side of 50 degrees. Skies will turn cloudy, with some sprinkle and/or flurry activity possible in the morning.

Friday looks like the warmest day of the week, fueled by a southwesterly breeze. Highs may touch 60 degrees in South Jersey. Unfortunately, the warmth will once again come with spotty raindrops.

And then temperatures tumble as we dry out next weekend. Highs settle around 45 to 50 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day is 10 days away, but I am not ready to make a long-range call on the holiday (or the heavy travel lead-up) at this time. I will say there are no major storm systems on the horizon for New Jersey — but that doesn't mean unsettled and/or wintry weather won't snarl things up. We'll start talking about that within the next day or two.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey.