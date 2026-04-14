NJ temperatures soar into the 80s for 3 days, showery cooldown coming Friday

The Bottom Line

Thermometers really get cooking around New Jersey over the next three days, as we get a taste of summerlike weather and widespread 80s in the forecast. Yes, temperatures will be very close to breaking records here as they run about 25 degrees above normal for mid-April. I expect highs in the lower 80s on Tuesday, shooting into the mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday. Along with the increase in heat and humidity will come a chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms — nothing isolated, but something to watch late-day. Changes arrive on Friday as spotty rain showers lead into some cooler air. The weekend turns much more seasonable. Next week is trending quite cool.

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Upcoming Weather Hazards

Popup thunderstorms are possible Tuesday evening, which could produce localized gusty winds, heavy rain, and dangerous lightning.

Additional isolated showers and thunderstorms may affect northern New Jersey Wednesday night.

Breezy conditions will persist for the next several days, with regular wind gusts over 20 mph. Not strong enough to cause damage, but it will keep fire danger elevated.

Climatological Context

April 14 is the 104th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures (long-term, 30-year averages) across New Jersey for this day are around 62 to 63 degrees. Normal lows for this time of year range from 41 to 44 degrees.

Record highs are in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees this week — we will be very close to tying or breaking those numbers.

April is, on average, New Jersey's 6th coolest, 4th driest, and 5th snowiest month of the year.

Tuesday

Expect skies to range from sunny to partly sunny, with occasional fair-weather clouds. It will be breezy and very warm. Temperatures will rise from around 60 in the morning, to highs between 80 and 85 degrees for most of the state.

The Jersey Shore will end up at least a little bit cooler, depending on the wind direction. Due to the effects of the surrounding chilly ocean and bay water, barrier islands may be stuck in the 60s at best.

There is a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm Tuesday evening, although most of the state should stay dry. Otherwise, expect scattered clouds and fairly mild temperatures. As thermometers only drop into the mid 60s, you can probably skip a jacket.

Wednesday

Wednesday could be the warmest day of the week, as high temperatures in the mid 80s (at least) flirt with record highs. I am fairly confident that someone in inland New Jersey will see the state's first 90-degree day of the year.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds overhead. Once again, I can not rule out a stray late-day shower, especially in North Jersey.

Thursday

We will squeeze out one more truly summerlike day on Thursday. Skies will become mostly cloudy, and winds will still be in the breezy category. Highs will be in the 80s.

Friday & Beyond

Changes are now set to arrive on Friday — a difference from previous forecasts.

Spotty showers are likely, especially from morning through midday. We should catch some breaks of sun later on.

While temperatures will still be warmer than normal, it will not be as hot on Friday. Most highs will end up near 80 degrees. (Although temperatures may trend even cooler to the north and along the coast by late day.)

Saturday should be a good day, with partly sunny skies and more seasonable temperatures on either side of 70 degrees. (Warmer inland, cooler coast.) Sunday's forecast trends rainy, again around 70 degrees.

Next week looks quite cool, with frosty mornings back in play and high temperatures only in the 50s.

2026 PNC Bank Arts Center Concert Lineup Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.