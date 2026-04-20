This week feels like March in NJ, with bouncing temps and sporadic showers

The Bottom Line

Welcome back to the cool side, New Jersey. Monday will be a full 40 degrees colder than the middle of last week, as high temperatures barely touch the 50s. We'll see passing clouds and possibly some spotty showers through the afternoon. It will feel more like a typical mid-March day than mid-April. Monday night will be quite chilly, with a widespread frost/freeze expected across inland New Jersey — that is unusual, but not unheard of this late in the season. Tuesday will be cool, but sunny. Wednesday turns showery, but warmer. And Thursday looks like the nicest day of the week.

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Weather Hazards

While there are chances of rain coming up on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, severe weather is unlikely. No damaging winds are expected either.

Another widespread frost or freeze is likely Monday night into Tuesday morning. This is not necessarily a concern for travel (slippery spots) or infrastructure (frozen pipes). But gardeners and farmers who did any early season planting may need to protect sensitive, tender vegetation.

Climatological Context

April 20 is the 110th day of 2026.

The normal high temperature is 65 degrees. Normal lows range from 43 to 46 degrees.

On average, April is New Jersey's 6th coolest, 4th driest, and 5th snowiest month of the year.

Monday

The new week kicks off with the return of chilly air and jacket weather across New Jersey. It is only here to stay for two days, but the chill in the air and the frost on your windshield is quite unwelcome and quite unseasonable for late April.

30s Monday morning will only warm into the lower 50s Monday afternoon. It will be a cool, breezy day with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers are expected to develop around the midday hours. This will be mainly light raindrops, although a few flurries (yes, snowflakes!) are possible in northwestern New Jersey.

Monday night will be another downright cold night, with clearing skies and calming winds. Lows will average lower 30s across the state. I expect a widespread frost or freeze for all non-urban, non-coastal portions of the state.

Tuesday

Tuesday stays cool. But at least winds will be lighter, weather will stay dry, and we will see plenty of sunshine this time around.

Look for highs again in the lower 50s, very similar to Monday.

Wednesday

Wednesday will turn about 10 degrees warmer, with highs bumping into the lower to mid 60s. Still probably just shy of normal highs, but noticeably better and more comfortable.

There will be a chance for rain showers Wednesday morning. Then skies stay mostly cloudy throughout the day.

Thursday & Beyond

It is becoming clear that Thursday will be the warmest and therefore the nicest day of the week for New Jersey. Under mostly to partly sunny skies, high temperatures will spike to around 70 degrees, give or take. Dry and pleasant!

Clouds will increase on Friday, and I can't rule out a spot shower. Still not terrible though, even as highs come down to the 60s.

Our next chance of substantial rain is plugged into the forecast for Saturday. Latest forecast models show over an inch of rainfall is possible — beneficial to our drought-stricken landscape, but problematic for outdoor activities. Saturday's forecast currently reads as a soggy, cloudy, miserably cool day with temperatures in the 40s and (maybe) 50s.

Sunday looks like it will stay pretty cloudy and drizzly, with temperatures only budging upward slightly. Long-range guidance suggests another warmup for next week.

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.