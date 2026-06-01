Welcome to June, NJ: Weather just keeps getting better (and warmer) this week

The Bottom Line

Happy first day of June! We have reached New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month, on average. This is also the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season. And our weather forecast looks pretty spectacular over the next four or five days. There will be a prominent on-shore breeze cooling things down Monday, along with the possibility of a light shower. Then we enter a stretch of dry, warming weather. Highs will mainly be in the 70s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. And then temperatures will warm into the 80s for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. Our next chance of widespread rain currently looks to arrive late Sunday into early next week.

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Weather Hazards

This is about as quiet as a weather forecast gets — it is one of the reasons why I love June weather so much. The only notable concerns are ongoing drought conditions across parts of New Jersey and a moderate rip current risk along the Jersey Shore on Monday due to an on-shore breeze. Otherwise, it is smooth sailing weather-wise.

Climatological Context

June 1 is the 152nd day of 2026. It is also the start of climatological summer and the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.

Normal high temperatures are around 77 degrees, while normal lows range from 57 to 59 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Monday

Monday starts with temperatures mainly in the 50s statewide, not as chilly as Sunday morning.

Having said that, a noticeable east-northeast breeze will kick up by Monday afternoon. That is an on-shore breeze — not enough to blow you away, but it will keep temperatures a bit cooler than they otherwise would be, especially along the coast.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the day, with high temperatures generally between 70 and 75 degrees.

Most of New Jersey will stay high dry, although a quick shower or sprinkle cannot be ruled out during the afternoon. Overall though, it is still fair to call this a nice early-June day.

Monday night turns cool again, with a few clouds lingering overhead. Temperatures will drop to around 50 degrees. That means the coolest corners of the state will easily dip into the 40s for several hours — that is "jacket weather" territory in my book.

Tuesday

Tuesday looks terrific.

Sunshine will be plentiful, humidity will stay nice and low, and temperatures will settle comfortably into the mid 70s. Expect sun and clouds and dry weather — the kind of day that makes it easy to keep the windows open and spend time outdoors.

Wednesday

The pleasant stretch continues on Wednesday, with more bright sunshine and seasonably warm temperatures.

Afternoon highs will reach 75 to 80 degrees across much of the state. It will be another dry day with light winds. More importantly, humidity levels will stay comfortable for another day.

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday will mark a bit of a turning point, as our weather turns noticeably warmer and more summerlike. Humidity starts to creep upward too.

Even so, conditions should remain quite manageable, with a mix of sunshine and passing clouds. Highs will reach the lower to mid 80s.

Looking farther ahead, Friday stays dry and warm, with inland temperatures potentially flirting with 90 degrees. Expect more of the same for Saturday, likely the steamiest day of the week. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late-day.

And then rain chances increase even more late Sunday into early next week, as a broad area of low pressure tracks toward New Jersey. There are still vast differences in timing across forecast models, but both the GFS and Euro in particular are in agreement regarding some healthy (if not heavy) rain in the Sunday-Monday-Tuesday time frame. That will be the next weathermaker to watch carefully.

Until then, enjoy a week of spectacular weather!

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for June (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that impacted New Jersey or happened in the Garden State during the month of June. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.