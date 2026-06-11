NJ Heat Advisory: Tropical humidity fuels a couple of steamy, stormy days

The Bottom Line

There are two big weather headlines to highlight here. First, two days of dangerous heat and humidity. Temperatures will rise into the near-record 90s for both Thursday and Friday, with a heat index potentially hitting 100+ degrees. This goes beyond "regular" summertime heat — a Heat Advisory has been issued for inland New Jersey. Second, that hot and juicy air will help fuel some powerful thunderstorms. One round of gusty, super-soaker storms is expected starting around dinnertime on Thursday. And another line of thunderstorms is forecast to arrive late Friday. The heat and humidity should break to start the weekend, with Saturday looking sunny, dry, and quite pleasant. But there will be one more opportunity for solid rain on Sunday before we enter a stretch of much quieter, more seasonable, more comfortable weather next week.

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Weather Hazards

This is not a happy, friendly weather forecast. The combination of dangerous heat and severe weather potential should cause your ears to perk up for both Thursday and Friday.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect for most of inland New Jersey from midday Thursday through Friday evening. The heat index is forecast to hit 100+ degrees, which qualifies as downright dangerous heat for anyone spending extended time outdoors.

This goes beyond "regular" summerlike heat, and it is important to take it seriously. Wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothing. Stay extra hydrated. And take frequent cooldown breaks throughout the day, in air conditioning if possible.

In addition, both Thursday and Friday carry an elevated risk for strong to severe thunderstorms. While not everyone in New Jersey will see a thunderstorm, any storm cell that develops will tap into a very warm and moisture-rich atmosphere. That makes torrential rainfall almost inevitable. Localized flooding is also possible where multiple inches of rain fall in a short period of time. Damaging wind gusts, small hail, and dangerous lightning are on the table too. (The tornado threat has decreased.)

Climatological Context

June 11 is the 162nd day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures are around 80 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 60 to 62 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Thursday

Thursday begins with humidity soup. It is a muggy morning, as temperatures have barely fallen below 70 degrees across much of New Jersey overnight. The air already feels tropical before sunrise. So you know conditions will only become more uncomfortable throughout the day.

High temperatures will climb into the lower 90s away from the coast. Factor in the humidity — with dew points approaching 75 — and you get a heat index around 100+ degrees. There will be some relief along the immediate coast, as long as a sea breeze kicks in.

Most of Thursday will feature mostly cloudy skies.

An early morning shower is possible, from fizzling convection rolling in from Pennsylvania. But the far better chance for thunderstorms will arrive around dinnertime and through the evening hours. I am very concerned that any storms that form could quickly become strong or severe, with torrential downpours, gusty winds, and lots of lightning. Eyes on the sky and stay alert to changing weather conditions, please.

Thursday night will remain quite muggy, with lows only dipping into the mid 70s.

Friday

For Friday, expect one more day of dangerous heat and humidity.

Temperatures will once again surge into the 90s, with the heat index once again at or above 100 degrees. It truly is not just the heat — the humidity will be stifling and exhausting here.

There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine through Friday morning and afternoon. And then we will likely see a line of thunderstorms move in by late afternoon or early evening. Similar to Thursday, any storm could produce heavy rain, gusty winds, hail, and vivid lightning.

Saturday

Saturday is the payoff. As humidity drops significantly, sunshine returns. It will not be as hot, but still very warm — summerlike — as temperatures settle into the more comfortable mid 80s.

After two days of tropical air and severe weather concerns, Saturday should be a very nice weather day. Perfect for beach, pool, and outdoor activities.

Sunday & Beyond

Most of Sunday looks fine. The first part of the day will feature increasing clouds and a stiff breeze, with high temperatures in the 80s. So far so good.

The next wrinkle comes from a new chance of rain, plugged in for late-day Sunday. Model guidance suggests there could be some heavy stuff here, which could put an early end to your weekend plans. For now, I would keep plans flexible starting around late afternoon.

Looking ahead to next week, the overall weather pattern quiets down quite a bit. Temperatures trend closer to normal, humidity levels become much more manageable, and rain chances look lower (although not zero). Generally pleasant June weather for the final week of spring.

11 reasons why storm chasing in NJ is a very, very bad idea Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.