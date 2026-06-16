NJ gets one more gorgeous day before humidity and rain chances build again

The Bottom Line

Tuesday will be a continuation of Monday's gorgeous weather, as New Jersey once again enjoys sunshine, dry air, mild temperatures, and low humidity. There are some changes ahead through the rest of the workweek, however, as things turn a bit more unsettled. Clouds will increase Tuesday night ahead of some showers and possible thunderstorms from Wednesday morning through midday. This rain will be spotty — not everyone in New Jersey will get wet — and Wednesday afternoon will trend drier, warmer, and stickier as humidity starts to ramp up again. Thursday is the real trouble spot in this forecast. It will be hot, humid, and windy, with high temperatures mainly in the 90s and potential wind gusts to 40 mph. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in the morning, with additional spot thunderstorms through the afternoon. Our weather starts to settle down on Friday with just some lingering showers. If all goes well, the bulk of Father's Day Weekend should be fair and comfortable.

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Weather Hazards

There is only one concerning day in the forecast here, for multiple reasons. And that is Thursday. Three potential issues:

1.) Temperatures will climb into the 90s while humidity surges, making it feel quite steamy. While conditions are not expected to reach dangerous heat thresholds, it will be the hottest and most uncomfortable day of the week.

2.) It is going to become quite windy as well, with top wind gusts as high as 40 mph.

3.) Thunderstorms could become strong, especially given the combination of heat and humidity. Heavy downpours and strong wind gusts are the primary concerns.

Climatological Context

June 16 is the 167th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 81 to 82 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 61 to 64 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Tuesday

If you liked Monday's weather, you are going to love Tuesday too.

Temperatures started the day mainly in the 50s across New Jersey, making for another comfortably cool morning. With only five days remaining until the Summer Solstice, we are quickly running out of those comfortably cool June mornings.

The forecast is almost a carbon copy of Monday's — except the morning is a little cooler, the breeze will be a little lighter (and a sea breeze at the Shore instead of a land breeze), and the afternoon will be a degree or two warmer.

Expect abundant sunshine, low humidity, and afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s. Nothing to complain about.

Clouds will begin increasing late Tuesday night, probably after Midnight. Overnight low temperatures will dip to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday

Wednesday begins a more unsettled stretch of weather. That means clouds, humidity, and rain chances.

A few showers and perhaps a thunderstorm are possible from the morning through midday hours as a weak disturbance moves through New Jersey.

This will not be an all-day rain event. And not everyone in New Jersey will get wet here. But you may need the umbrella and/or windshield wipers at times through the first half of the day.

By Wednesday afternoon, skies should brighten somewhat with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will warm into the lower 80s, with a noticeable uptick in humidity. The air will feel stickier than it has over the past several days, marking the beginning of a more typical summerlike pattern.

Thursday

Thursday is clearly the troublemaker in this forecast.

It will be hot, as temperatures surge into the lower 90s.

It will be humid, with dew points approaching 70 — I call that the steamy category.

And it will be windy too, with strong southwest gusts as high as 40 mph at times.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms look likely through the morning and midday hours once again — a little more widespread and impactful than Wednesday's rain. Additional spot thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon too. Because of the combination of heat and humidity fueling those storms, severe weather is on the table — specifically the threat for gusty winds and downpours.

Outdoor activities will be challenging throughout Thursday for a variety of reasons. But not impossible. The later it gets, the lower the rain chances. And the better your opportunity of tapping into some drier air too.

Friday & Beyond

Friday trends in the right direction. Lingering showers remain possible, especially to the south and easy. And skies may stay mostly cloudy for much of the day. However, temperatures scale back to around 80 degrees as humidity levels become more manageable.

Looking ahead to Father's Day Weekend, I like what I see. Forecast confidence is growing that most of the weekend will be in good shape. Saturday looks like Monday — sunny, breezy, and dry with highs in the comfortable upper 70s or so. Right now, Sunday turns cloudier and more humid again, and could present our next chance of rain late-day. But this remains a dynamic and changing forecast. (As of yesterday, Sunday's forecast was miserably soggy and cool.) So I would not hang my hat on this call just yet. FYI, Sunday is not only Father's Day but also the First Day of Summer.

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.