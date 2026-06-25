One more lovely June day, then 36 to 48 hours of unsettled weather for NJ

The Bottom Line<

New Jerseyans get to savor one more spectacular June day with bright skies, seasonably warm temperatures, and low humidity before unsettled weather comes back into play. As humidity ramps up and our next storm system approaches, we will face several rounds of showers and thunderstorms between late Thursday night, Friday, and Saturday morning. The wettest and stormiest period in that stretch looks to be late Friday into early Saturday, with some spots in the state potentially picking up over an inch of total rainfall. By Saturday afternoon, we will start to dry out. Sunday looks good. And then next week trends mainly dry, although heat could become a concern as we turn the calendar page from June to July.

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Weather Hazards

The main weather concern in this forecast is the potential for some heavy rain between Friday and Saturday. Some forecast models are pumping out more than an inch of rain in spots, especially during the late Friday to early Saturday time frame. That could be enough to cause ponding and minor flooding issues, especially in poor drainage areas and places that get hit by repeated, training downpours.

Climatological Context

June 25 is the 176th day of 2026.

Normal highs across New Jersey are 84 to 85 degrees, while normal lows are 64 to 67 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's 3rd warmest and 3rd wettest month of the year.

Thursday

Thursday begins where Wednesday left off, with another round of beautiful June weather for New Jersey.

Temperatures across the Garden State are averaging close to 60 degrees early Thursday morning — not too shabby for a summer morning. Comfortable, even a little crisp.

Skies will not be perfectly clear all day, as clouds mix with periods of sunshine. But overall, Thursday still earns glowing adjectives: bright, pleasant, seasonably warm, and not humid. High temperatures will end up in the lower to mid 80s, right in line with late June normals.

The daytime hours should stay dry. But late Thursday night, spotty showers may clip the state, especially to the north and west. Skies will be partly cloudy, and the air will start to feel a bit muggier as lows only dip into the upper 60s.

Friday

Friday will be an unsettled weather day. But that does not mean it's going to rain all day.

Dew points will rise well into the 60s, meaning the air will become stickier, sweatier, and more humid. Skies will turn cloudier too. High temperatures should still reach into the 80s.

A few showers are expected to popup throughout the daytime hours, as waves of energy ride through our atmosphere. Maybe a thunderstorm at some point. But that will be interspersed with pockets of dry weather too.

The biggest push of rain and thunderstorms will come Friday night. Widespread moderate to heavy rain looks like a good bet through Saturday morning.

Saturday

Yes, the weekend starts wet. But let's try to salvage as much of Saturday as possible.

Friday night's rain will continue through Saturday morning. And it could really pour in spots here, making for a soggy first half of the day. Also potentially raising alarm bells for potential ponding and flooding issues.

Once we get past midday Saturday — say 2 p.m. — we should really start to dry out, with peeks of sun emerging through the rest of the afternoon.

High temperatures on Saturday will come down to around 75 to 80 degrees.

Saturday starts unsettled, with the chance of rain continuing through the morning. Some downpours may be heavy enough to cause ponding or minor flooding, especially if the same spots get soaked more than once.

Sunday & Beyond

Sunday bounces back nicely, the better and brighter day of this first weekend of summer.

Skies will clear to partial sunshine and humidity should ease. High temperatures will once again push into the seasonable lower 80s.

The longer-range forecast trends mainly dry for next week. However, heat could become a bigger weather story as the calendar turns from June to July. Will it be 90s? Or will it be 100s? There is no need to ring alarm bells just yet, but it is something worth watching closely in the coming days.

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.