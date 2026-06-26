NJ turns humid and cloudy with rain to start the weekend, heating up next week

The Bottom Line

Humidity is back, and I doubt New Jersey is going to taste dry, refreshing, crisp air for a while as we dive further into summer and air conditioning season. Friday begins with some rain, mainly around the northern half of the state. It will be a cloudy, more humid, and mainly dry day, although a shower is possible at any time. And then a bigger push of rain and potential thunderstorms will push through the Garden State Friday evening. That wet weather will last through at least the first half of Saturday, although our weather should trend drier with peeks of sun through the afternoon. Sunday is the better bet of the weekend, with a mix of clouds and sun and seasonable high temperatures in the 80s. Our weather turns less stormy but hotter next week, with New Jersey's third heat wave of the season probably on the way.

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Weather Hazards

New Jersey's weather turns unsettled and wet over the next 36 hours, especially from Friday night through Saturday morning. There could be pockets of heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder along the way. However, widespread flooding and severe weather are unlikely.

Climatological Context

June 26 is the 177th day of 2026.

Normal highs are 84 to 85 degrees, while normal lows are 64 to 67 degrees.

June is, on average, New Jersey's third warmest and third wettest month of the year.

Friday

Dry air is done for a while, unfortunately. New Jersey is entering a much more typical summer-ish pattern that just will not allow humidity to escape. So get used to the stickiness, as the state dives firmly into air conditioner season.

Additionally, we have to talk about some rain coming down the pike. Parts of North Jersey got soaked overnight, with over an inch of rain in spots. Most of that rain has exited, and we are left with wet roads, mist, and a few spot sprinkles around.

Most of Friday's daytime hours will be dry — although I can not rule out a shower at any time. Expect mostly cloudy to overcast skies.

Temperatures will climb from a muggy 70 in the morning into the warm mid 80s by the afternoon. Humidity levels are moderate — not the worst kind of steamy, stifling, thick air. But the difference from the past few days is definitely noticeable.

Rain chances ramp up again Friday evening, starting around sunset, as a cold front swings through the Garden State. That will drive a widespread round of rain overnight. Nothing crazy here, although some heavy stuff and rumbles of thunder are possible. Overnight low temperatures will once again dip to around 70 degrees.

Saturday

Saturday starts wet. Not the best way to begin the first full weekend of summer.

And it looks like scattered rain will continue until at least midday Saturday.

By the afternoon, I think we will enter a drying trend across the state. I am choosing my words carefully here, because I can't guarantee showers will exit even through dinnertime. But the afternoon looks better than the morning, hopefully with some late-day peeks of sun.

Saturday will be cooler than Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees. Not exactly a perfect summer Saturday But not a total washout either.

Sunday

Sunday is the better bet of the weekend, by far, with brighter skies and seasonable temperatures ahead.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun across New Jersey. I can not completely rule out an isolated shower. High temperatures will be back around the 80 to 85 degree range.

Monday & Beyond

Monday will continue Sunday's quiet weather, with partly sunny skies. We will heat up even more, with with high temperatures pushing to about 85 to 90 degrees.

Looking ahead at the rest of next week, the big concern for next week is going to be heat. The Fourth of July forecast is now just eight days away, and the question is whether New Jersey is talking about a stretch of 90s — which would likely become the state's third heat wave of the year already — or whether 100s could come into play approaching the holiday weekend.

Along with heat comes an enhanced chance for strong thunderstorms too. While there's nothing organized in the long-range forecast for now, it is another possibility we will have to watch very closely.

16 ways the weather can impact your Jersey Shore beach day Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.