NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 1
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until midnight. South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
EXTREME HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees expected each day. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
11 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
10 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|70° - 79°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 95°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Wed 9:32a
|Low
Wed 3:34p
|High
Wed 9:36p
|Low
Thu 4:17a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:06a
|Low
Wed 2:58p
|High
Wed 9:10p
|Low
Thu 3:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:20a
|Low
Wed 3:10p
|High
Wed 9:24p
|Low
Thu 3:53a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:02a
|Low
Wed 3:02p
|High
Wed 9:06p
|Low
Thu 3:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Wed 7:45a
|High
Wed 1:12p
|Low
Wed 7:39p
|High
Thu 1:16a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Wed 9:23a
|Low
Wed 3:21p
|High
Wed 9:30p
|Low
Thu 4:14a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Wed 7:19a
|High
Wed 12:19p
|Low
Wed 7:13p
|High
Thu 12:23a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Wed 10:20a
|Low
Wed 3:55p
|High
Wed 10:31p
|Low
Thu 4:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:14a
|Low
Wed 2:54p
|High
Wed 9:23p
|Low
Thu 3:52a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Wed 9:42a
|Low
Wed 3:17p
|High
Wed 10:01p
|Low
Thu 4:21a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Wed 9:14a
|Low
Wed 3:01p
|High
Wed 9:29p
|Low
Thu 3:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Wed 10:19a
|Low
Wed 4:00p
|High
Wed 10:33p
|Low
Thu 4:51a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds, becoming S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.
SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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