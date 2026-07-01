Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf

zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until midnight. South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

EXTREME HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees expected each day. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

11 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)

10 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots) Ocean Temperature 70° - 79°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 77° - 95° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Wed 9:32a Low

Wed 3:34p High

Wed 9:36p Low

Thu 4:17a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:06a Low

Wed 2:58p High

Wed 9:10p Low

Thu 3:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:20a Low

Wed 3:10p High

Wed 9:24p Low

Thu 3:53a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:02a Low

Wed 3:02p High

Wed 9:06p Low

Thu 3:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Wed 7:45a High

Wed 1:12p Low

Wed 7:39p High

Thu 1:16a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Wed 9:23a Low

Wed 3:21p High

Wed 9:30p Low

Thu 4:14a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Wed 7:19a High

Wed 12:19p Low

Wed 7:13p High

Thu 12:23a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Wed 10:20a Low

Wed 3:55p High

Wed 10:31p Low

Thu 4:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:14a Low

Wed 2:54p High

Wed 9:23p Low

Thu 3:52a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Wed 9:42a Low

Wed 3:17p High

Wed 10:01p Low

Thu 4:21a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Wed 9:14a Low

Wed 3:01p High

Wed 9:29p Low

Thu 3:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Wed 10:19a Low

Wed 4:00p High

Wed 10:33p Low

Thu 4:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds, becoming S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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