NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 1

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Wednesday, July 1

Red flag on a beach in Belmar (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf
zone. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in effect until midnight. South winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

EXTREME HEAT WARNING in effect until 8 p.m. Saturday. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values between 100 and 110 degrees expected each day. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Wed morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
11 - 15 mph (Gust 20 mph)
10 - 13 knots (Gust 17 knots)
Ocean Temperature70° - 79°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature77° - 95°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Wed 9:32a		Low
Wed 3:34p		High
Wed 9:36p		Low
Thu 4:17a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:06a		Low
Wed 2:58p		High
Wed 9:10p		Low
Thu 3:41a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:20a		Low
Wed 3:10p		High
Wed 9:24p		Low
Thu 3:53a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:02a		Low
Wed 3:02p		High
Wed 9:06p		Low
Thu 3:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Wed 7:45a		High
Wed 1:12p		Low
Wed 7:39p		High
Thu 1:16a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Wed 9:23a		Low
Wed 3:21p		High
Wed 9:30p		Low
Thu 4:14a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Wed 7:19a		High
Wed 12:19p		Low
Wed 7:13p		High
Thu 12:23a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Wed 10:20a		Low
Wed 3:55p		High
Wed 10:31p		Low
Thu 4:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:14a		Low
Wed 2:54p		High
Wed 9:23p		Low
Thu 3:52a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Wed 9:42a		Low
Wed 3:17p		High
Wed 10:01p		Low
Thu 4:21a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Wed 9:14a		Low
Wed 3:01p		High
Wed 9:29p		Low
Thu 3:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Wed 10:19a		Low
Wed 4:00p		High
Wed 10:33p		Low
Thu 4:51a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming S 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 3 ft, building to 4 to 6 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds, becoming S 5 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds 20 to 25 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: S 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

FRI: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers.

SUN: N winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers and tstms. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
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