NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 29

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 29

Ventnor (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
2 - 5 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 4 knots (Gust 6 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature77° - 86°
Sunrise/Sunset5:29am - 8:30pm
UV Index10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Mon 8:12a		Low
Mon 2:09p		High
Mon 8:22p		Low
Tue 3:00a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:46a		Low
Mon 1:33p		High
Mon 7:56p		Low
Tue 2:24a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 8:00a		Low
Mon 1:45p		High
Mon 8:10p		Low
Tue 2:36a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:42a		Low
Mon 1:37p		High
Mon 7:52p		Low
Tue 2:28a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Mon 6:22a		High
Mon 11:52a		Low
Mon 6:14p		High
Tue 12:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:07a		Low
Mon 2:05p		High
Mon 8:17p		Low
Tue 3:00a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Mon 5:56a		High
Mon 10:59a		Low
Mon 5:48p		High
Mon 11:09p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 8:55a		Low
Mon 2:33p		High
Mon 9:13p		Low
Tue 3:39a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:54a		Low
Mon 1:39p		High
Mon 8:09p		Low
Tue 2:41a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 8:15a		Low
Mon 1:59p		High
Mon 8:41p		Low
Tue 3:07a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Mon 7:57a		Low
Mon 1:44p		High
Mon 8:16p		Low
Tue 2:47a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 9:01a		Low
Mon 2:41p		High
Mon 9:17p		Low
Tue 3:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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