NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, June 29
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
2 - 5 mph (Gust 7 mph)
2 - 4 knots (Gust 6 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 86°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:29am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|10 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Mon 8:12a
|Low
Mon 2:09p
|High
Mon 8:22p
|Low
Tue 3:00a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:46a
|Low
Mon 1:33p
|High
Mon 7:56p
|Low
Tue 2:24a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 8:00a
|Low
Mon 1:45p
|High
Mon 8:10p
|Low
Tue 2:36a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:42a
|Low
Mon 1:37p
|High
Mon 7:52p
|Low
Tue 2:28a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 6:22a
|High
Mon 11:52a
|Low
Mon 6:14p
|High
Tue 12:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:07a
|Low
Mon 2:05p
|High
Mon 8:17p
|Low
Tue 3:00a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Mon 5:56a
|High
Mon 10:59a
|Low
Mon 5:48p
|High
Mon 11:09p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 8:55a
|Low
Mon 2:33p
|High
Mon 9:13p
|Low
Tue 3:39a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:54a
|Low
Mon 1:39p
|High
Mon 8:09p
|Low
Tue 2:41a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 8:15a
|Low
Mon 1:59p
|High
Mon 8:41p
|Low
Tue 3:07a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Mon 7:57a
|Low
Mon 1:44p
|High
Mon 8:16p
|Low
Tue 2:47a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 9:01a
|Low
Mon 2:41p
|High
Mon 9:17p
|Low
Tue 3:39a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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