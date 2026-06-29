Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

2 - 5 mph (Gust 7 mph)

2 - 4 knots (Gust 6 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 78°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 77° - 86° Sunrise/Sunset 5:29am - 8:30pm UV Index 10 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Mon 8:12a Low

Mon 2:09p High

Mon 8:22p Low

Tue 3:00a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:46a Low

Mon 1:33p High

Mon 7:56p Low

Tue 2:24a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 8:00a Low

Mon 1:45p High

Mon 8:10p Low

Tue 2:36a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:42a Low

Mon 1:37p High

Mon 7:52p Low

Tue 2:28a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 6:22a High

Mon 11:52a Low

Mon 6:14p High

Tue 12:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:07a Low

Mon 2:05p High

Mon 8:17p Low

Tue 3:00a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Mon 5:56a High

Mon 10:59a Low

Mon 5:48p High

Mon 11:09p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 8:55a Low

Mon 2:33p High

Mon 9:13p Low

Tue 3:39a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:54a Low

Mon 1:39p High

Mon 8:09p Low

Tue 2:41a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 8:15a Low

Mon 1:59p High

Mon 8:41p Low

Tue 3:07a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Mon 7:57a Low

Mon 1:44p High

Mon 8:16p Low

Tue 2:47a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 9:01a Low

Mon 2:41p High

Mon 9:17p Low

Tue 3:39a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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