NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 27
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
3 - 5 mph (Gust 7 mph)
3 - 4 knots (Gust 6 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 6:44a
|Low
Sat 12:40p
|High
Sat 7:03p
|Low
Sun 1:33a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:18a
|Low
Sat 12:04p
|High
Sat 6:37p
|Low
Sun 12:57a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:32a
|Low
Sat 12:16p
|High
Sat 6:51p
|Low
Sun 1:09a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:14a
|Low
Sat 12:08p
|High
Sat 6:33p
|Low
Sun 1:01a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 10:24a
|Low
Sat 4:45p
|High
Sat 10:43p
|Low
Sun 5:38a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 6:39a
|Low
Sat 12:38p
|High
Sat 6:57p
|Low
Sun 1:38a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 9:31a
|Low
Sat 4:19p
|High
Sat 9:50p
|Low
Sun 5:12a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 7:24a
|Low
Sat 1:06p
|High
Sat 7:49p
|Low
Sun 2:15a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:23a
|Low
Sat 12:16p
|High
Sat 6:45p
|Low
Sun 1:22a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 6:39a
|Low
Sat 12:32p
|High
Sat 7:13p
|Low
Sun 1:43a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 6:37a
|Low
Sat 12:22p
|High
Sat 6:59p
|Low
Sun 1:32a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 7:35a
|Low
Sat 1:18p
|High
Sat 7:56p
|Low
Sun 2:22a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.
SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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