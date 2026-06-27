NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 27

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, June 27

Whales off Belmar Fri, June 26, 2026 (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
3 - 5 mph (Gust 7 mph)
3 - 4 knots (Gust 6 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 78°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature73° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:30pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 6:44a		Low
Sat 12:40p		High
Sat 7:03p		Low
Sun 1:33a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:18a		Low
Sat 12:04p		High
Sat 6:37p		Low
Sun 12:57a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:32a		Low
Sat 12:16p		High
Sat 6:51p		Low
Sun 1:09a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:14a		Low
Sat 12:08p		High
Sat 6:33p		Low
Sun 1:01a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 10:24a		Low
Sat 4:45p		High
Sat 10:43p		Low
Sun 5:38a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 6:39a		Low
Sat 12:38p		High
Sat 6:57p		Low
Sun 1:38a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 9:31a		Low
Sat 4:19p		High
Sat 9:50p		Low
Sun 5:12a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 7:24a		Low
Sat 1:06p		High
Sat 7:49p		Low
Sun 2:15a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:23a		Low
Sat 12:16p		High
Sat 6:45p		Low
Sun 1:22a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 6:39a		Low
Sat 12:32p		High
Sat 7:13p		Low
Sun 1:43a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 6:37a		Low
Sat 12:22p		High
Sat 6:59p		Low
Sun 1:32a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 7:35a		Low
Sat 1:18p		High
Sat 7:56p		Low
Sun 2:22a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
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