Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

3 - 5 mph (Gust 7 mph)

3 - 4 knots (Gust 6 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 78°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 73° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:30pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 6:44a Low

Sat 12:40p High

Sat 7:03p Low

Sun 1:33a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:18a Low

Sat 12:04p High

Sat 6:37p Low

Sun 12:57a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:32a Low

Sat 12:16p High

Sat 6:51p Low

Sun 1:09a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:14a Low

Sat 12:08p High

Sat 6:33p Low

Sun 1:01a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 10:24a Low

Sat 4:45p High

Sat 10:43p Low

Sun 5:38a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 6:39a Low

Sat 12:38p High

Sat 6:57p Low

Sun 1:38a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 9:31a Low

Sat 4:19p High

Sat 9:50p Low

Sun 5:12a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 7:24a Low

Sat 1:06p High

Sat 7:49p Low

Sun 2:15a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:23a Low

Sat 12:16p High

Sat 6:45p Low

Sun 1:22a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 6:39a Low

Sat 12:32p High

Sat 7:13p Low

Sun 1:43a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 6:37a Low

Sat 12:22p High

Sat 6:59p Low

Sun 1:32a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 7:35a Low

Sat 1:18p High

Sat 7:56p Low

Sun 2:22a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: W winds around 5 kt, becoming SE around 5 kt this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds. A chance of showers.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds. A chance of showers.

SUN: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

TUE NIGHT: S winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming SW 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: SW winds around 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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