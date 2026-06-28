NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 28
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|60° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 80°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:28am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 7:29a
|Low
Sun 1:24p
|High
Sun 7:44p
|Low
Mon 2:17a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:03a
|Low
Sun 12:48p
|High
Sun 7:18p
|Low
Mon 1:41a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:17a
|Low
Sun 1:00p
|High
Sun 7:32p
|Low
Mon 1:53a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:59a
|Low
Sun 12:52p
|High
Sun 7:14p
|Low
Mon 1:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 5:38a
|High
Sun 11:09a
|Low
Sun 5:29p
|High
Sun 11:24p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 7:24a
|Low
Sun 1:23p
|High
Sun 7:38p
|Low
Mon 2:21a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sun 5:12a
|High
Sun 10:16a
|Low
Sun 5:03p
|High
Sun 10:31p
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 8:11a
|Low
Sun 1:50p
|High
Sun 8:31p
|Low
Mon 2:58a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:09a
|Low
Sun 12:58p
|High
Sun 7:28p
|Low
Mon 2:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 7:28a
|Low
Sun 1:16p
|High
Sun 7:58p
|Low
Mon 2:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 7:18a
|Low
Sun 1:03p
|High
Sun 7:37p
|Low
Mon 2:11a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 8:19a
|Low
Sun 2:01p
|High
Sun 8:37p
|Low
Mon 3:02a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.
THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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