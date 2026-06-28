NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 28

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, June 28

Island Beach State Park Sat., June 27, 2026 (NJ DEP)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)
3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots)
Ocean Temperature60° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature73° - 80°
Sunrise/Sunset5:28am - 8:30pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 7:29a		Low
Sun 1:24p		High
Sun 7:44p		Low
Mon 2:17a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:03a		Low
Sun 12:48p		High
Sun 7:18p		Low
Mon 1:41a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:17a		Low
Sun 1:00p		High
Sun 7:32p		Low
Mon 1:53a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:59a		Low
Sun 12:52p		High
Sun 7:14p		Low
Mon 1:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 5:38a		High
Sun 11:09a		Low
Sun 5:29p		High
Sun 11:24p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 7:24a		Low
Sun 1:23p		High
Sun 7:38p		Low
Mon 2:21a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sun 5:12a		High
Sun 10:16a		Low
Sun 5:03p		High
Sun 10:31p
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 8:11a		Low
Sun 1:50p		High
Sun 8:31p		Low
Mon 2:58a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:09a		Low
Sun 12:58p		High
Sun 7:28p		Low
Mon 2:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 7:28a		Low
Sun 1:16p		High
Sun 7:58p		Low
Mon 2:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 7:18a		Low
Sun 1:03p		High
Sun 7:37p		Low
Mon 2:11a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 8:19a		Low
Sun 2:01p		High
Sun 8:37p		Low
Mon 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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