Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northeast

4 - 8 mph (Gust 10 mph)

3 - 7 knots (Gust 9 knots) Ocean Temperature 60° - 77°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 73° - 80° Sunrise/Sunset 5:28am - 8:30pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 7:29a Low

Sun 1:24p High

Sun 7:44p Low

Mon 2:17a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:03a Low

Sun 12:48p High

Sun 7:18p Low

Mon 1:41a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:17a Low

Sun 1:00p High

Sun 7:32p Low

Mon 1:53a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:59a Low

Sun 12:52p High

Sun 7:14p Low

Mon 1:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 5:38a High

Sun 11:09a Low

Sun 5:29p High

Sun 11:24p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 7:24a Low

Sun 1:23p High

Sun 7:38p Low

Mon 2:21a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sun 5:12a High

Sun 10:16a Low

Sun 5:03p High

Sun 10:31p LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 8:11a Low

Sun 1:50p High

Sun 8:31p Low

Mon 2:58a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:09a Low

Sun 12:58p High

Sun 7:28p Low

Mon 2:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 7:28a Low

Sun 1:16p High

Sun 7:58p Low

Mon 2:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 7:18a Low

Sun 1:03p High

Sun 7:37p Low

Mon 2:11a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 8:19a Low

Sun 2:01p High

Sun 8:37p Low

Mon 3:02a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. Patchy fog this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: E winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 11 seconds. Patchy fog after midnight with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming SE in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds. Patchy fog in the morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

TUE: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 10 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

WED: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft.

THU: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

THU NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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