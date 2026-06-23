NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 23

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 23

Sunrise in Asbury Park (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
Air Temperature73° - 75°
Sunrise/Sunset5:26am - 8:30pm
UV Index2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Tue 9:40a		High
Tue 3:50p		Low
Tue 10:23p		High
Wed 4:03a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:04a		High
Tue 3:24p		Low
Tue 9:47p		High
Wed 3:37a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:16a		High
Tue 3:38p		Low
Tue 9:59p		High
Wed 3:51a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:08a		High
Tue 3:20p		Low
Tue 9:51p		High
Wed 3:33a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:50a		Low
Tue 1:45p		High
Tue 7:30p		Low
Wed 2:28a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Tue 9:41a		High
Tue 3:54p		Low
Tue 10:22p		High
Wed 4:08a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 5:57a		Low
Tue 1:19p		High
Tue 6:37p		Low
Wed 2:02a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Tue 10:06a		High
Tue 4:39p		Low
Tue 10:48p		High
Wed 4:50a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:13a		High
Tue 3:42p		Low
Tue 9:59p		High
Wed 3:53a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Tue 9:29a		High
Tue 4:04p		Low
Tue 10:16p		High
Wed 4:11a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Tue 9:20a		High
Tue 4:02p		Low
Tue 10:12p		High
Wed 4:14a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Tue 10:14a		High
Tue 4:47p		Low
Tue 11:01p		High
Wed 5:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

TUE NIGHT: N winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers, mainly in the evening.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore

Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments

Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis

5 Fantastic Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey

Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM