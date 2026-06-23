Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the Southwest

7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 77°

(Normal 63° - 77°) Air Temperature 73° - 75° Sunrise/Sunset 5:26am - 8:30pm UV Index 2 (Low)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Tue 9:40a High

Tue 3:50p Low

Tue 10:23p High

Wed 4:03a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:04a High

Tue 3:24p Low

Tue 9:47p High

Wed 3:37a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:16a High

Tue 3:38p Low

Tue 9:59p High

Wed 3:51a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:08a High

Tue 3:20p Low

Tue 9:51p High

Wed 3:33a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:50a Low

Tue 1:45p High

Tue 7:30p Low

Wed 2:28a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Tue 9:41a High

Tue 3:54p Low

Tue 10:22p High

Wed 4:08a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 5:57a Low

Tue 1:19p High

Tue 6:37p Low

Wed 2:02a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Tue 10:06a High

Tue 4:39p Low

Tue 10:48p High

Wed 4:50a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:13a High

Tue 3:42p Low

Tue 9:59p High

Wed 3:53a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Tue 9:29a High

Tue 4:04p Low

Tue 10:16p High

Wed 4:11a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Tue 9:20a High

Tue 4:02p Low

Tue 10:12p High

Wed 4:14a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Tue 10:14a High

Tue 4:47p Low

Tue 11:01p High

Wed 5:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.

TUE NIGHT: N winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers, mainly in the evening.

WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.

FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SAT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Tour this Breathtaking Beach Mansion with the Undisputed Best View at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

New Jersey's Beach Etiquette Commandments Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis