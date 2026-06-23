NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, June 23
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southwest
7 - 13 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 11 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 77°
(Normal 63° - 77°)
|Air Temperature
|73° - 75°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|5:26am - 8:30pm
|UV Index
|2 (Low)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Tue 9:40a
|High
Tue 3:50p
|Low
Tue 10:23p
|High
Wed 4:03a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:04a
|High
Tue 3:24p
|Low
Tue 9:47p
|High
Wed 3:37a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:16a
|High
Tue 3:38p
|Low
Tue 9:59p
|High
Wed 3:51a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:08a
|High
Tue 3:20p
|Low
Tue 9:51p
|High
Wed 3:33a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:50a
|Low
Tue 1:45p
|High
Tue 7:30p
|Low
Wed 2:28a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Tue 9:41a
|High
Tue 3:54p
|Low
Tue 10:22p
|High
Wed 4:08a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 5:57a
|Low
Tue 1:19p
|High
Tue 6:37p
|Low
Wed 2:02a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Tue 10:06a
|High
Tue 4:39p
|Low
Tue 10:48p
|High
Wed 4:50a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:13a
|High
Tue 3:42p
|Low
Tue 9:59p
|High
Wed 3:53a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Tue 9:29a
|High
Tue 4:04p
|Low
Tue 10:16p
|High
Wed 4:11a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Tue 9:20a
|High
Tue 4:02p
|Low
Tue 10:12p
|High
Wed 4:14a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Tue 10:14a
|High
Tue 4:47p
|Low
Tue 11:01p
|High
Wed 5:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming N 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. A chance of tstms. Showers.
TUE NIGHT: N winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 6 seconds. Showers, mainly in the evening.
WED: NW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: N 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SW 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 7 seconds.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers after midnight.
FRI: S winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
SAT: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Showers likely. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
SAT NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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