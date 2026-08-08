NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 8

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 8

Bradley Beach (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 102 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
Ocean Temperature62° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature84° - 93°
Sunrise/Sunset6:00am - 8:04pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sat 10:13a		High
Sat 4:27p		Low
Sat 11:25p		High
Sun 5:08a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:37a		High
Sat 4:01p		Low
Sat 10:49p		High
Sun 4:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:49a		High
Sat 4:15p		Low
Sat 11:01p		High
Sun 4:56a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:41a		High
Sat 3:57p		Low
Sat 10:53p		High
Sun 4:38a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 7:35a		Low
Sat 2:18p		High
Sat 8:07p		Low
Sun 3:30a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 10:02a		High
Sat 4:26p		Low
Sat 11:23p		High
Sun 5:02a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sat 6:42a		Low
Sat 1:52p		High
Sat 7:14p		Low
Sun 3:04a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sat 10:34a		High
Sat 5:29p		Low
Sat 11:56p		High
Sun 5:55a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:35a		High
Sat 4:16p		Low
Sat 10:59p		High
Sun 4:51a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sat 9:55a		High
Sat 4:49p		Low
Sat 11:19p		High
Sun 5:12a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sat 9:42a		High
Sat 4:29p		Low
Sat 11:02p		High
Sun 4:57a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sat 10:35a		High
Sat 5:20p		Low
Sat 11:46p		High
Sun 5:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
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