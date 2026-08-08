Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 102 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

7 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots) Ocean Temperature 62° - 83°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 84° - 93° Sunrise/Sunset 6:00am - 8:04pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sat 10:13a High

Sat 4:27p Low

Sat 11:25p High

Sun 5:08a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:37a High

Sat 4:01p Low

Sat 10:49p High

Sun 4:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:49a High

Sat 4:15p Low

Sat 11:01p High

Sun 4:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:41a High

Sat 3:57p Low

Sat 10:53p High

Sun 4:38a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 7:35a Low

Sat 2:18p High

Sat 8:07p Low

Sun 3:30a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 10:02a High

Sat 4:26p Low

Sat 11:23p High

Sun 5:02a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sat 6:42a Low

Sat 1:52p High

Sat 7:14p Low

Sun 3:04a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sat 10:34a High

Sat 5:29p Low

Sat 11:56p High

Sun 5:55a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:35a High

Sat 4:16p Low

Sat 10:59p High

Sun 4:51a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sat 9:55a High

Sat 4:49p Low

Sat 11:19p High

Sun 5:12a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sat 9:42a High

Sat 4:29p Low

Sat 11:02p High

Sun 4:57a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sat 10:35a High

Sat 5:20p Low

Sat 11:46p High

Sun 5:54a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.

TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.

MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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