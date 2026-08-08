NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 8
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
HEAT ADVISORY in effect until 8 p.m. Heat index values up to 102 degrees. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 10 mph (Gust 16 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 14 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|62° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|84° - 93°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:00am - 8:04pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sat 10:13a
|High
Sat 4:27p
|Low
Sat 11:25p
|High
Sun 5:08a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:37a
|High
Sat 4:01p
|Low
Sat 10:49p
|High
Sun 4:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:49a
|High
Sat 4:15p
|Low
Sat 11:01p
|High
Sun 4:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:41a
|High
Sat 3:57p
|Low
Sat 10:53p
|High
Sun 4:38a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 7:35a
|Low
Sat 2:18p
|High
Sat 8:07p
|Low
Sun 3:30a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 10:02a
|High
Sat 4:26p
|Low
Sat 11:23p
|High
Sun 5:02a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sat 6:42a
|Low
Sat 1:52p
|High
Sat 7:14p
|Low
Sun 3:04a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sat 10:34a
|High
Sat 5:29p
|Low
Sat 11:56p
|High
Sun 5:55a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:35a
|High
Sat 4:16p
|Low
Sat 10:59p
|High
Sun 4:51a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sat 9:55a
|High
Sat 4:49p
|Low
Sat 11:19p
|High
Sun 5:12a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sat 9:42a
|High
Sat 4:29p
|Low
Sat 11:02p
|High
Sun 4:57a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sat 10:35a
|High
Sat 5:20p
|Low
Sat 11:46p
|High
Sun 5:54a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, increasing to 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt this afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 7 seconds. A slight chance of showers and tstms this afternoon.
TONIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, diminishing to 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
MON: NE winds around 5 kt, becoming S with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 9 seconds.
MON NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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