NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 7
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the North
6 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
|Air Temperature
|77° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:29am - 7:21pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Mon 11:12a
|High
Mon 5:26p
|Low
Tue 12:07a
|High
Tue 6:04a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:36a
|High
Mon 5:00p
|Low
Mon 11:31p
|High
Tue 5:38a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:48a
|High
Mon 5:14p
|Low
Mon 11:43p
|High
Tue 5:52a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:40a
|High
Mon 4:56p
|Low
Mon 11:35p
|High
Tue 5:34a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Mon 8:39a
|Low
Mon 3:17p
|High
Mon 9:06p
|Low
Tue 4:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Mon 11:02a
|High
Mon 5:17p
|Low
Tue 12:06a
|High
Tue 5:52a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Mon 7:46a
|Low
Mon 2:51p
|High
Mon 8:13p
|Low
Tue 3:46a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Mon 5:45a
|Low
Mon 11:32a
|High
Mon 6:16p
|Low
Tue 12:40a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:38a
|High
Mon 5:11p
|Low
Mon 11:45p
|High
Tue 5:46a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Mon 5:10a
|Low
Mon 10:57a
|High
Mon 5:44p
|Low
Tue 12:06a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Mon 10:45a
|High
Mon 5:26p
|Low
Mon 11:53p
|High
Tue 5:55a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Mon 5:47a
|Low
Mon 11:34a
|High
Mon 6:15p
|Low
Tue 12:43a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and SW 1 foot at 3 seconds.
TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.
THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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