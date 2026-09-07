NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 7

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Monday, Sept. 7

Atlantic City (Chris Coleman, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the North
6 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)
6 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 70° - 76°)
Air Temperature77° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:29am - 7:21pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Mon 11:12a		High
Mon 5:26p		Low
Tue 12:07a		High
Tue 6:04a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:36a		High
Mon 5:00p		Low
Mon 11:31p		High
Tue 5:38a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:48a		High
Mon 5:14p		Low
Mon 11:43p		High
Tue 5:52a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:40a		High
Mon 4:56p		Low
Mon 11:35p		High
Tue 5:34a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Mon 8:39a		Low
Mon 3:17p		High
Mon 9:06p		Low
Tue 4:12a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Mon 11:02a		High
Mon 5:17p		Low
Tue 12:06a		High
Tue 5:52a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Mon 7:46a		Low
Mon 2:51p		High
Mon 8:13p		Low
Tue 3:46a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Mon 5:45a		Low
Mon 11:32a		High
Mon 6:16p		Low
Tue 12:40a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:38a		High
Mon 5:11p		Low
Mon 11:45p		High
Tue 5:46a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Mon 5:10a		Low
Mon 10:57a		High
Mon 5:44p		Low
Tue 12:06a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Mon 10:45a		High
Mon 5:26p		Low
Mon 11:53p		High
Tue 5:55a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Mon 5:47a		Low
Mon 11:34a		High
Mon 6:15p		Low
Tue 12:43a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and SW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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