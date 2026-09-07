Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Mon morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the North

6 - 10 mph (Gust 17 mph)

6 - 9 knots (Gust 15 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 70° - 76°) Air Temperature 77° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:29am - 7:21pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Mon 11:12a High

Mon 5:26p Low

Tue 12:07a High

Tue 6:04a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:36a High

Mon 5:00p Low

Mon 11:31p High

Tue 5:38a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:48a High

Mon 5:14p Low

Mon 11:43p High

Tue 5:52a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:40a High

Mon 4:56p Low

Mon 11:35p High

Tue 5:34a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Mon 8:39a Low

Mon 3:17p High

Mon 9:06p Low

Tue 4:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Mon 11:02a High

Mon 5:17p Low

Tue 12:06a High

Tue 5:52a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Mon 7:46a Low

Mon 2:51p High

Mon 8:13p Low

Tue 3:46a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Mon 5:45a Low

Mon 11:32a High

Mon 6:16p Low

Tue 12:40a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:38a High

Mon 5:11p Low

Mon 11:45p High

Tue 5:46a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Mon 5:10a Low

Mon 10:57a High

Mon 5:44p Low

Tue 12:06a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Mon 10:45a High

Mon 5:26p Low

Mon 11:53p High

Tue 5:55a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Mon 5:47a Low

Mon 11:34a High

Mon 6:15p Low

Tue 12:43a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW late. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and S 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TONIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: E 2 ft at 10 seconds and SW 1 foot at 3 seconds.

TUE: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 4 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

WED NIGHT: SW winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. Wave Detail: S 4 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 9 seconds.

THU: SW winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 3 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: W winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

FRI: N winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

FRI NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt, becoming N after midnight. Seas around 2 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

How to start your first garden Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

CHECK OUT: All the free beaches in New Jersey The Jersey Shore is notorious for charging for access to the beaches. But there are a few that let you get in for free.