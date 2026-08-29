NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 29

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 29

Asbury Park (Mike Brant)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the North
9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
Ocean Temperature75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature75° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:20am - 7:35pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sat 9:09a		Low
Sat 3:31p		High
Sat 9:22p		Low
Sun 3:51a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:43a		Low
Sat 2:55p		High
Sat 8:56p		Low
Sun 3:15a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:57a		Low
Sat 3:07p		High
Sat 9:10p		Low
Sun 3:27a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:39a		Low
Sat 2:59p		High
Sat 8:52p		Low
Sun 3:19a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sat 7:20a		High
Sat 12:49p		Low
Sat 7:36p		High
Sun 1:02a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sat 9:02a		Low
Sat 3:22p		High
Sat 9:17p		Low
Sun 3:44a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		Low
Sat 6:54a		High
Sat 11:56a		Low
Sat 7:10p		High
Sun 12:09a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sat 10:03a		Low
Sat 3:57p		High
Sat 10:16p		Low
Sun 4:21a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:51a		Low
Sat 2:53p		High
Sat 9:06p		Low
Sun 3:17a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sat 9:25a		Low
Sat 3:19p		High
Sat 9:44p		Low
Sun 3:46a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sat 8:56a		Low
Sat 3:01p		High
Sat 9:12p		Low
Sun 3:25a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sat 10:00a		Low
Sat 3:56p		High
Sat 10:18p		Low
Sun 4:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: N winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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