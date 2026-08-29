Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the North

9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)

8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots) Ocean Temperature 75° - 80°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 75° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:20am - 7:35pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sat 9:09a Low

Sat 3:31p High

Sat 9:22p Low

Sun 3:51a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:43a Low

Sat 2:55p High

Sat 8:56p Low

Sun 3:15a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:57a Low

Sat 3:07p High

Sat 9:10p Low

Sun 3:27a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:39a Low

Sat 2:59p High

Sat 8:52p Low

Sun 3:19a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Sat 7:20a High

Sat 12:49p Low

Sat 7:36p High

Sun 1:02a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sat 9:02a Low

Sat 3:22p High

Sat 9:17p Low

Sun 3:44a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Sat 6:54a High

Sat 11:56a Low

Sat 7:10p High

Sun 12:09a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sat 10:03a Low

Sat 3:57p High

Sat 10:16p Low

Sun 4:21a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:51a Low

Sat 2:53p High

Sat 9:06p Low

Sun 3:17a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sat 9:25a Low

Sat 3:19p High

Sat 9:44p Low

Sun 3:46a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sat 8:56a Low

Sat 3:01p High

Sat 9:12p Low

Sun 3:25a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sat 10:00a Low

Sat 3:56p High

Sat 10:18p Low

Sun 4:20a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.

TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.

SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

MON: N winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.

TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.

WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Sharks you'll find at the Jersey Shore Gallery Credit: Dino Flammia

Cape May: Wonderful places to visit Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt