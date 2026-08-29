NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Saturday, Aug. 29
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sat morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the North
9 - 17 mph (Gust 21 mph)
8 - 15 knots (Gust 18 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|75° - 80°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|75° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:20am - 7:35pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sat 9:09a
|Low
Sat 3:31p
|High
Sat 9:22p
|Low
Sun 3:51a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:43a
|Low
Sat 2:55p
|High
Sat 8:56p
|Low
Sun 3:15a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:57a
|Low
Sat 3:07p
|High
Sat 9:10p
|Low
Sun 3:27a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:39a
|Low
Sat 2:59p
|High
Sat 8:52p
|Low
Sun 3:19a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sat 7:20a
|High
Sat 12:49p
|Low
Sat 7:36p
|High
Sun 1:02a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sat 9:02a
|Low
Sat 3:22p
|High
Sat 9:17p
|Low
Sun 3:44a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Sat 6:54a
|High
Sat 11:56a
|Low
Sat 7:10p
|High
Sun 12:09a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sat 10:03a
|Low
Sat 3:57p
|High
Sat 10:16p
|Low
Sun 4:21a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:51a
|Low
Sat 2:53p
|High
Sat 9:06p
|Low
Sun 3:17a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sat 9:25a
|Low
Sat 3:19p
|High
Sat 9:44p
|Low
Sun 3:46a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sat 8:56a
|Low
Sat 3:01p
|High
Sat 9:12p
|Low
Sun 3:25a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sat 10:00a
|Low
Sat 3:56p
|High
Sat 10:18p
|Low
Sun 4:20a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt early this afternoon, then becoming E late. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 3 ft at 6 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds.
TONIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 6 seconds.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 8 seconds.
SUN NIGHT: SW winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming W 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
MON: N winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds around 5 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: S 1 foot at 5 seconds and SE 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of showers after midnight.
TUE: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: SE winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. A chance of showers.
WED: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
WED NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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