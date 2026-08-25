Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the West

9 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)

7 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots) Ocean Temperature 76° - 82°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 78° - 82° Sunrise/Sunset 6:16am - 7:41pm UV Index 7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Tue 6:38a Low

Tue 12:36p High

Tue 6:53p Low

Wed 1:18a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:12a Low

Tue 12:00p High

Tue 6:27p Low

Wed 12:42a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:26a Low

Tue 12:12p High

Tue 6:41p Low

Wed 12:54a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:08a Low

Tue 12:04p High

Tue 6:23p Low

Wed 12:46a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 10:18a Low

Tue 4:41p High

Tue 10:33p Low

Wed 5:23a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Tue 6:27a Low

Tue 12:26p High

Tue 6:39p Low

Wed 1:16a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Tue 9:25a Low

Tue 4:15p High

Tue 9:40p Low

Wed 4:57a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Tue 7:16a Low

Tue 1:00p High

Tue 7:35p Low

Wed 1:56a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:16a Low

Tue 12:07p High

Tue 6:34p Low

Wed 1:03a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Tue 6:33a Low

Tue 12:26p High

Tue 7:05p Low

Wed 1:27a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Tue 6:27a Low

Tue 12:17p High

Tue 6:47p Low

Wed 1:13a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Tue 7:20a Low

Tue 1:08p High

Tue 7:41p Low

Wed 2:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 6 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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