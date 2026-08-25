NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 25
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the West
9 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 82°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:16am - 7:41pm
|UV Index
|7 (High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Tue 6:38a
|Low
Tue 12:36p
|High
Tue 6:53p
|Low
Wed 1:18a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:12a
|Low
Tue 12:00p
|High
Tue 6:27p
|Low
Wed 12:42a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:26a
|Low
Tue 12:12p
|High
Tue 6:41p
|Low
Wed 12:54a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:08a
|Low
Tue 12:04p
|High
Tue 6:23p
|Low
Wed 12:46a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 10:18a
|Low
Tue 4:41p
|High
Tue 10:33p
|Low
Wed 5:23a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Tue 6:27a
|Low
Tue 12:26p
|High
Tue 6:39p
|Low
Wed 1:16a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Tue 9:25a
|Low
Tue 4:15p
|High
Tue 9:40p
|Low
Wed 4:57a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Tue 7:16a
|Low
Tue 1:00p
|High
Tue 7:35p
|Low
Wed 1:56a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:16a
|Low
Tue 12:07p
|High
Tue 6:34p
|Low
Wed 1:03a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Tue 6:33a
|Low
Tue 12:26p
|High
Tue 7:05p
|Low
Wed 1:27a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Tue 6:27a
|Low
Tue 12:17p
|High
Tue 6:47p
|Low
Wed 1:13a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Tue 7:20a
|Low
Tue 1:08p
|High
Tue 7:41p
|Low
Wed 2:00a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 6 seconds.
TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 6 seconds.
WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.
WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.
THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.
THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.
FRI: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.
FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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