NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 25

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Tuesday, Aug. 25

Seaside Park at sunset (Kevin Williams, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Tue morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the West
9 - 13 mph (Gust 15 mph)
7 - 11 knots (Gust 13 knots)
Ocean Temperature76° - 82°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature78° - 82°
Sunrise/Sunset6:16am - 7:41pm
UV Index7 (High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Tue 6:38a		Low
Tue 12:36p		High
Tue 6:53p		Low
Wed 1:18a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:12a		Low
Tue 12:00p		High
Tue 6:27p		Low
Wed 12:42a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:26a		Low
Tue 12:12p		High
Tue 6:41p		Low
Wed 12:54a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:08a		Low
Tue 12:04p		High
Tue 6:23p		Low
Wed 12:46a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 10:18a		Low
Tue 4:41p		High
Tue 10:33p		Low
Wed 5:23a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Tue 6:27a		Low
Tue 12:26p		High
Tue 6:39p		Low
Wed 1:16a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Tue 9:25a		Low
Tue 4:15p		High
Tue 9:40p		Low
Wed 4:57a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Tue 7:16a		Low
Tue 1:00p		High
Tue 7:35p		Low
Wed 1:56a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:16a		Low
Tue 12:07p		High
Tue 6:34p		Low
Wed 1:03a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Tue 6:33a		Low
Tue 12:26p		High
Tue 7:05p		Low
Wed 1:27a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Tue 6:27a		Low
Tue 12:17p		High
Tue 6:47p		Low
Wed 1:13a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Tue 7:20a		Low
Tue 1:08p		High
Tue 7:41p		Low
Wed 2:00a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 6 seconds.

TUE NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NW 1 foot at 3 seconds and SE 1 foot at 6 seconds.

WED: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 10 seconds and N 1 foot at 3 seconds.

WED NIGHT: S winds around 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 2 ft at 4 seconds and SE 2 ft at 10 seconds.

THU: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: S 3 ft at 5 seconds and E 2 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers. A chance of tstms in the afternoon.

THU NIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming SW 5 to 10 kt after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. A chance of tstms in the evening. Showers likely.

FRI: SW winds around 5 kt. Seas around 3 ft. A chance of showers in the morning.

FRI NIGHT: SW winds around 5 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT: N winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming E in the afternoon. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

SAT NIGHT: SE winds around 5 kt, becoming W after midnight. Seas around 2 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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