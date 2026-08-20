NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 20
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 2 feet
|Winds
|From the Northwest
5 - 8 mph (Gust 9 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 8 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|76° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
|Air Temperature
|78° - 84°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:12am - 7:48pm
|UV Index
|5 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Thu 8:02a
|High
Thu 2:31p
|Low
Thu 9:07p
|High
Fri 2:52a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:26a
|High
Thu 2:05p
|Low
Thu 8:31p
|High
Fri 2:26a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:38a
|High
Thu 2:19p
|Low
Thu 8:43p
|High
Fri 2:40a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:30a
|High
Thu 2:01p
|Low
Thu 8:35p
|High
Fri 2:22a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Thu 5:41a
|Low
Thu 12:07p
|High
Thu 6:11p
|Low
Fri 1:12a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Thu 8:12a
|High
Thu 2:30p
|Low
Thu 9:10p
|High
Fri 2:56a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|Low
Thu 11:41a
|High
Thu 5:18p
|Low
Fri 12:46a
|High
Fri 5:39a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Thu 8:39a
|High
Thu 3:18p
|Low
Thu 9:41p
|High
Fri 3:38a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:37a
|High
Thu 2:09p
|Low
Thu 8:46p
|High
Fri 2:28a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Thu 7:50a
|High
Thu 2:33p
|Low
Thu 9:05p
|High
Fri 2:39a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Thu 7:43a
|High
Thu 2:20p
|Low
Thu 8:52p
|High
Fri 2:43a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Thu 8:41a
|High
Thu 3:18p
|Low
Thu 9:39p
|High
Fri 3:40a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers and tstms likely late.
TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.
FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.
FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.
SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers.
SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.
SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.
SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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