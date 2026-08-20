Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 2 feet Winds From the Northwest

5 - 8 mph (Gust 9 mph)

4 - 7 knots (Gust 8 knots) Ocean Temperature 76° - 83°

(Normal 72° - 79°) Air Temperature 78° - 84° Sunrise/Sunset 6:12am - 7:48pm UV Index 5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Thu 8:02a High

Thu 2:31p Low

Thu 9:07p High

Fri 2:52a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:26a High

Thu 2:05p Low

Thu 8:31p High

Fri 2:26a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:38a High

Thu 2:19p Low

Thu 8:43p High

Fri 2:40a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:30a High

Thu 2:01p Low

Thu 8:35p High

Fri 2:22a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Thu 5:41a Low

Thu 12:07p High

Thu 6:11p Low

Fri 1:12a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Thu 8:12a High

Thu 2:30p Low

Thu 9:10p High

Fri 2:56a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay Low

Thu 11:41a High

Thu 5:18p Low

Fri 12:46a High

Fri 5:39a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Thu 8:39a High

Thu 3:18p Low

Thu 9:41p High

Fri 3:38a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:37a High

Thu 2:09p Low

Thu 8:46p High

Fri 2:28a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Thu 7:50a High

Thu 2:33p Low

Thu 9:05p High

Fri 2:39a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Thu 7:43a High

Thu 2:20p Low

Thu 8:52p High

Fri 2:43a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Thu 8:41a High

Thu 3:18p Low

Thu 9:39p High

Fri 3:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers and tstms likely late.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

Absolutely Stunning Jersey Shore Beach Backgrounds For Your Phone Gallery Credit: Matt Ryan

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