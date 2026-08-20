NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 20

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Thursday, Aug. 20

Seaside Park (Jane Willams)

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Thu morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 2 feet
WindsFrom the Northwest
5 - 8 mph (Gust 9 mph)
4 - 7 knots (Gust 8 knots)
Ocean Temperature76° - 83°
(Normal 72° - 79°)
Air Temperature78° - 84°
Sunrise/Sunset6:12am - 7:48pm
UV Index5 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		 Low
Thu 8:02a		High
Thu 2:31p		Low
Thu 9:07p		High
Fri 2:52a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:26a		High
Thu 2:05p		Low
Thu 8:31p		High
Fri 2:26a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:38a		High
Thu 2:19p		Low
Thu 8:43p		High
Fri 2:40a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:30a		High
Thu 2:01p		Low
Thu 8:35p		High
Fri 2:22a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Thu 5:41a		Low
Thu 12:07p		High
Thu 6:11p		Low
Fri 1:12a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		 Low
Thu 8:12a		High
Thu 2:30p		Low
Thu 9:10p		High
Fri 2:56a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		 Low
Thu 11:41a		High
Thu 5:18p		Low
Fri 12:46a		High
Fri 5:39a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		 Low
Thu 8:39a		High
Thu 3:18p		Low
Thu 9:41p		High
Fri 3:38a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:37a		High
Thu 2:09p		Low
Thu 8:46p		High
Fri 2:28a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		 Low
Thu 7:50a		High
Thu 2:33p		Low
Thu 9:05p		High
Fri 2:39a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		 Low
Thu 7:43a		High
Thu 2:20p		Low
Thu 8:52p		High
Fri 2:43a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		 Low
Thu 8:41a		High
Thu 3:18p		Low
Thu 9:39p		High
Fri 3:40a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NW winds around 5 kt, becoming N late this morning, then becoming SE this afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 9 seconds and S 1 foot at 3 seconds. A chance of showers and tstms early this afternoon. Showers and tstms likely late.

TONIGHT: NE winds 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 3 seconds and SE 2 ft at 9 seconds. Showers and tstms likely, mainly in the evening.

FRI: N winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to 20 kt, becoming NE 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers.

FRI NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: NE 2 ft at 4 seconds and S 1 foot at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

SAT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 2 ft at 5 seconds and E 1 foot at 8 seconds. A chance of tstms in the morning. Showers.

SAT NIGHT: E winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 7 seconds and NE 1 foot at 4 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight.

SUN: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. A chance of showers.

SUN NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

MON: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

MON NIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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