Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 6 p.m. Monday. Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft expected. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Moderate Waves 2 - 3 feet Winds From the Southeast

13 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)

11 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots) Ocean Temperature 73° - 78°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 71° - 73° Sunrise/Sunset 6:41am - 7:00pm UV Index 3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay Low

Sun 9:28a High

Sun 3:38p Low

Sun 10:26p High

Mon 4:15a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:52a High

Sun 3:12p Low

Sun 9:50p High

Mon 3:49a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 9:04a High

Sun 3:26p Low

Sun 10:02p High

Mon 4:03a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:56a High

Sun 3:08p Low

Sun 9:54p High

Mon 3:45a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:56a Low

Sun 1:33p High

Sun 7:18p Low

Mon 2:31a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay Low

Sun 9:22a High

Sun 3:36p Low

Sun 10:19p High

Mon 4:17a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 6:03a Low

Sun 1:07p High

Sun 6:25p Low

Mon 2:05a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay Low

Sun 9:49a High

Sun 4:28p Low

Sun 10:56p High

Mon 5:02a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:48a High

Sun 3:29p Low

Sun 10:11p High

Mon 4:07a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet Low

Sun 9:00a High

Sun 3:57p Low

Sun 10:28p High

Mon 4:15a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean Low

Sun 8:59a High

Sun 3:47p Low

Sun 10:18p High

Mon 4:24a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay Low

Sun 9:52a High

Sun 4:30p Low

Sun 10:57p High

Mon 5:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of rain early this morning, then rain late this morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, building to 8 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft.

THU: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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