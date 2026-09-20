NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 20

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 20

Sunrise at Asbury Park (Mike Brant, Townsquare Media)

Advisories

MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 6 p.m. Monday. Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft expected. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskModerate
Waves2 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the Southeast
13 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
Ocean Temperature73° - 78°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature71° - 73°
Sunrise/Sunset6:41am - 7:00pm
UV Index3 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		Low
Sun 9:28a		High
Sun 3:38p		Low
Sun 10:26p		High
Mon 4:15a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:52a		High
Sun 3:12p		Low
Sun 9:50p		High
Mon 3:49a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 9:04a		High
Sun 3:26p		Low
Sun 10:02p		High
Mon 4:03a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:56a		High
Sun 3:08p		Low
Sun 9:54p		High
Mon 3:45a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:56a		Low
Sun 1:33p		High
Sun 7:18p		Low
Mon 2:31a
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		Low
Sun 9:22a		High
Sun 3:36p		Low
Sun 10:19p		High
Mon 4:17a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 6:03a		Low
Sun 1:07p		High
Sun 6:25p		Low
Mon 2:05a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		Low
Sun 9:49a		High
Sun 4:28p		Low
Sun 10:56p		High
Mon 5:02a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:48a		High
Sun 3:29p		Low
Sun 10:11p		High
Mon 4:07a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		Low
Sun 9:00a		High
Sun 3:57p		Low
Sun 10:28p		High
Mon 4:15a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		Low
Sun 8:59a		High
Sun 3:47p		Low
Sun 10:18p		High
Mon 4:24a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		Low
Sun 9:52a		High
Sun 4:30p		Low
Sun 10:57p		High
Mon 5:01a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of rain early this morning, then rain late this morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late.

TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.

MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, building to 8 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.

TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.

WED: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. A chance of showers.

WED NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft.

THU: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.

THU NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
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