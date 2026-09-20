NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sunday, Sept. 20
Advisories
MODERATE RISK OF RIP CURRENTS. Life-threatening rip currents are possible in the surf zone.
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT until 6 p.m. Monday. Northeast winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 3 to 6 ft expected. Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Moderate
|Waves
|2 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the Southeast
13 - 18 mph (Gust 25 mph)
11 - 16 knots (Gust 22 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|73° - 78°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|71° - 73°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:41am - 7:00pm
|UV Index
|3 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|Low
Sun 9:28a
|High
Sun 3:38p
|Low
Sun 10:26p
|High
Mon 4:15a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:52a
|High
Sun 3:12p
|Low
Sun 9:50p
|High
Mon 3:49a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 9:04a
|High
Sun 3:26p
|Low
Sun 10:02p
|High
Mon 4:03a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:56a
|High
Sun 3:08p
|Low
Sun 9:54p
|High
Mon 3:45a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:56a
|Low
Sun 1:33p
|High
Sun 7:18p
|Low
Mon 2:31a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Sun 9:22a
|High
Sun 3:36p
|Low
Sun 10:19p
|High
Mon 4:17a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 6:03a
|Low
Sun 1:07p
|High
Sun 6:25p
|Low
Mon 2:05a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|Low
Sun 9:49a
|High
Sun 4:28p
|Low
Sun 10:56p
|High
Mon 5:02a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:48a
|High
Sun 3:29p
|Low
Sun 10:11p
|High
Mon 4:07a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|Low
Sun 9:00a
|High
Sun 3:57p
|Low
Sun 10:28p
|High
Mon 4:15a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|Low
Sun 8:59a
|High
Sun 3:47p
|Low
Sun 10:18p
|High
Mon 4:24a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|Low
Sun 9:52a
|High
Sun 4:30p
|Low
Sun 10:57p
|High
Mon 5:01a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 10 to 15 kt. Gusts up to 25 kt late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 5 seconds and SE 3 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of rain early this morning, then rain late this morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late.
TONIGHT: S winds 10 to 15 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas around 3 ft. Wave Detail: SE 3 ft at 8 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. Rain likely, mainly in the evening.
MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt, becoming NE 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 3 to 4 ft. Wave Detail: E 4 ft at 7 seconds and S 2 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: NE winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Wave Detail: E 6 ft at 7 seconds. A chance of showers.
TUE: NE winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Seas 6 to 8 ft, building to 8 to 9 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 8 ft at 8 seconds, becoming E 9 ft at 8 seconds. A chance of showers.
TUE NIGHT: NE winds around 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: E 10 ft at 9 seconds. A chance of showers.
WED: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. A chance of showers.
WED NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 11 to 13 ft.
THU: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 13 ft. A chance of showers.
THU NIGHT: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 11 ft. A chance of showers.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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