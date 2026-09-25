NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 25

NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 25

Ocean Grove late Thursday, Sept. 25. 2026 (Bud McCormick)

Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Large breaking waves of up to 12 feet in the surf zone are expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current RiskHigh
Waves5 - 10 feet
WindsFrom the Northeast
22 - 30 mph (Gust 39 mph)
19 - 26 knots (Gust 34 knots)
Ocean Temperature64° - 72°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
Air Temperature68° - 71°
Sunrise/Sunset6:46am - 6:52pm
UV Index4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Fri 7:25a		Low
Fri 1:39p		High
Fri 7:40p		Low
Sat 1:59a
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:59a		Low
Fri 1:03p		High
Fri 7:14p		Low
Sat 1:23a
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:13a		Low
Fri 1:15p		High
Fri 7:28p		Low
Sat 1:35a
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 6:55a		Low
Fri 1:07p		High
Fri 7:10p		Low
Sat 1:27a
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		Low
Fri 5:25a		High
Fri 11:05a		Low
Fri 5:44p		High
Fri 11:20p
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Fri 7:14a		Low
Fri 1:33p		High
Fri 7:30p		Low
Sat 1:55a
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Fri 10:12a		Low
Fri 5:18p		High
Fri 10:27p		Low
Sat 5:38a
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Fri 8:11a		Low
Fri 2:07p		High
Fri 8:26p		Low
Sat 2:30a
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:02a		Low
Fri 1:08p		High
Fri 7:19p		Low
Sat 1:31a
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Fri 7:29a		Low
Fri 1:31p		High
Fri 7:53p		Low
Sat 1:58a
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Fri 7:09a		Low
Fri 1:17p		High
Fri 7:26p		Low
Sat 1:39a
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Fri 8:09a		Low
Fri 2:08p		High
Fri 8:29p		Low
Sat 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 12 seconds. A slight chance of rain early this afternoon. A chance of rain late.

TONIGHT: N winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. Seas 11 to 15 ft, building to 13 to 16 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 14 ft at 12 seconds, becoming E 16 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

SAT: N winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 13 to 17 ft, subsiding to 11 to 15 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 16 ft at 12 seconds, becoming E 15 ft at 12 seconds. Rain.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 30 to 35 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 13 ft. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 11 seconds and NE 10 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.

SUN: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: NE 10 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: NE 8 ft at 7 seconds, becoming NE 6 ft at 7 seconds. Rain.

MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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Filed Under: Jersey Shore Report: NJ beach weather and waves, Weather
Categories: Dan Zarrow's Weather, New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey, Weather

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