Advisories

HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Large breaking waves of up to 12 feet in the surf zone are expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning

Rip Current Risk High Waves 5 - 10 feet Winds From the Northeast

22 - 30 mph (Gust 39 mph)

19 - 26 knots (Gust 34 knots) Ocean Temperature 64° - 72°

(Normal 66° - 72°) Air Temperature 68° - 71° Sunrise/Sunset 6:46am - 6:52pm UV Index 4 (Moderate)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Fri 7:25a Low

Fri 1:39p High

Fri 7:40p Low

Sat 1:59a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:59a Low

Fri 1:03p High

Fri 7:14p Low

Sat 1:23a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:13a Low

Fri 1:15p High

Fri 7:28p Low

Sat 1:35a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 6:55a Low

Fri 1:07p High

Fri 7:10p Low

Sat 1:27a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay Low

Fri 5:25a High

Fri 11:05a Low

Fri 5:44p High

Fri 11:20p BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Fri 7:14a Low

Fri 1:33p High

Fri 7:30p Low

Sat 1:55a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Fri 10:12a Low

Fri 5:18p High

Fri 10:27p Low

Sat 5:38a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Fri 8:11a Low

Fri 2:07p High

Fri 8:26p Low

Sat 2:30a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:02a Low

Fri 1:08p High

Fri 7:19p Low

Sat 1:31a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Fri 7:29a Low

Fri 1:31p High

Fri 7:53p Low

Sat 1:58a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Fri 7:09a Low

Fri 1:17p High

Fri 7:26p Low

Sat 1:39a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Fri 8:09a Low

Fri 2:08p High

Fri 8:29p Low

Sat 2:30a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 12 seconds. A slight chance of rain early this afternoon. A chance of rain late.

TONIGHT: N winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. Seas 11 to 15 ft, building to 13 to 16 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 14 ft at 12 seconds, becoming E 16 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.

SAT: N winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 13 to 17 ft, subsiding to 11 to 15 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 16 ft at 12 seconds, becoming E 15 ft at 12 seconds. Rain.

SAT NIGHT: N winds 30 to 35 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 13 ft. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 11 seconds and NE 10 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.

SUN: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: NE 10 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.

SUN NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: NE 8 ft at 7 seconds, becoming NE 6 ft at 7 seconds. Rain.

MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.

MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.

TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

TUE NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

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