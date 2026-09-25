NJ beach weather & waves: Jersey Shore Report for Friday, Sept. 25
Advisories
HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING. Life-threatening rip currents are likely in the surf zone. Large breaking waves of up to 12 feet in the surf zone are expected. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Fri morning
|Rip Current Risk
|High
|Waves
|5 - 10 feet
|Winds
|From the Northeast
22 - 30 mph (Gust 39 mph)
19 - 26 knots (Gust 34 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|64° - 72°
(Normal 66° - 72°)
|Air Temperature
|68° - 71°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:46am - 6:52pm
|UV Index
|4 (Moderate)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Fri 7:25a
|Low
Fri 1:39p
|High
Fri 7:40p
|Low
Sat 1:59a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:59a
|Low
Fri 1:03p
|High
Fri 7:14p
|Low
Sat 1:23a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:13a
|Low
Fri 1:15p
|High
Fri 7:28p
|Low
Sat 1:35a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 6:55a
|Low
Fri 1:07p
|High
Fri 7:10p
|Low
Sat 1:27a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|Low
Fri 5:25a
|High
Fri 11:05a
|Low
Fri 5:44p
|High
Fri 11:20p
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Fri 7:14a
|Low
Fri 1:33p
|High
Fri 7:30p
|Low
Sat 1:55a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Fri 10:12a
|Low
Fri 5:18p
|High
Fri 10:27p
|Low
Sat 5:38a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Fri 8:11a
|Low
Fri 2:07p
|High
Fri 8:26p
|Low
Sat 2:30a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:02a
|Low
Fri 1:08p
|High
Fri 7:19p
|Low
Sat 1:31a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Fri 7:29a
|Low
Fri 1:31p
|High
Fri 7:53p
|Low
Sat 1:58a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Fri 7:09a
|Low
Fri 1:17p
|High
Fri 7:26p
|Low
Sat 1:39a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Fri 8:09a
|Low
Fri 2:08p
|High
Fri 8:29p
|Low
Sat 2:30a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: NE winds 25 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 12 ft. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 12 seconds. A slight chance of rain early this afternoon. A chance of rain late.
TONIGHT: N winds 30 to 40 kt with gusts up to 55 kt. Seas 11 to 15 ft, building to 13 to 16 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: E 14 ft at 12 seconds, becoming E 16 ft at 12 seconds. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after midnight.
SAT: N winds 35 to 40 kt with gusts up to 50 kt. Seas 13 to 17 ft, subsiding to 11 to 15 ft in the afternoon. Wave Detail: E 16 ft at 12 seconds, becoming E 15 ft at 12 seconds. Rain.
SAT NIGHT: N winds 30 to 35 kt, diminishing to 25 to 30 kt after midnight. Seas 9 to 13 ft. Wave Detail: E 12 ft at 11 seconds and NE 10 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.
SUN: N winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. Seas 8 to 11 ft. Wave Detail: NE 10 ft at 9 seconds. Rain.
SUN NIGHT: N winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. Seas 5 to 8 ft, subsiding to 5 to 6 ft after midnight. Wave Detail: NE 8 ft at 7 seconds, becoming NE 6 ft at 7 seconds. Rain.
MON: N winds 15 to 20 kt, diminishing to 10 to 15 kt in the afternoon. Seas 4 to 6 ft. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon.
MON NIGHT: NW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 4 to 5 ft. A chance of showers in the evening.
TUE: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
TUE NIGHT: W winds around 5 kt. Seas 2 to 3 ft.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog and Facebook page for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.
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