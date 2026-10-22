The Bottom Line

The coastal storm or nor’easter we have been talking about all week has a name — Subtropical Storm Josephine, centered about 300 miles east of New Jersey as of early Thursday morning. And it’s outta here, meaning those minor impacts like clouds, wind, rough surf, and coastal flooding will go away, and we fall into some practically perfect fall weather for the next week or so. Thursday will be mostly sunny and breezy, with highs in the 60s. Friday turns a bit cooler, with highs in the 50s. And this weekend will feature abundant sunshine, chilly — even frosty — mornings and seasonable afternoons in the 60s. No problems for outdoor activities whatsoever — just be sure to grab a jacket or sweater in the early morning and evening hours.

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Weather Hazards

A Coastal Flood Advisory is still in effect Thursday for Ocean County only. After one more extra-high high tide cycle early Thursday morning, tide levels should subside and the ocean will start to calm down. I do not anticipate any coastal or weather issues for Friday and beyond.

Climatological Context

October 22 is the 295th day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 63 to 66 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 43 to 47 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Thursday

What's that? You hope the beautiful fall weather just goes on and on and on?

You got it!

The only real issue in this forecast is one more round of minor category coastal flooding during Thursday morning's high tide cycle. This is likely the highest crest of the week, and newly-named Subtropical Storm Josephine will be pulling away. That means the ocean will be calming down and tidal waters will go down by our next high tide Thursday evening.

If you were to go about 300 miles east of New Jersey and you would find Josephine's 60 mph winds, torrential rain, and huge waves over the Atlantic. But here in New Jersey, Thursday's weather looks great. Chilly in the morning, mild in the afternoon.

It will be another breezy day, with mostly sunny skies. Thermometers will climb from mainly 40s early on — definitely jacket weather — into the upper 60s or so by the afternoon.

Thursday night will be another clear and chilly one, with lows in the mid 40s.

Friday

Friday looks like the coolest day of the week — the one day in this forecast when most thermometers fail to reach the 60s.

It will still be bright and sunny. And dry. But high temperatures will be stuck in the upper 50s.

Keep in mind normal late October high temperatures are 63 to 66 degrees. So it will be close, but technically on the cool side. So while there may be a slight November-ish flavor to the air, Friday should still be a generally pleasant autumn day.

Saturday

Saturday kicks off what looks like a beautiful, dry fall weekend.

The morning could get pretty chilly. Potentially cold enough for some frost in the usual colder inland spots. (Where it has already frosted.) So yes, you will want that jacket heading out the door.

Then sunshine takes over and temperatures recover nicely.

Expect highs around 60 degrees, which is seasonably cool and comfortable for late October.

Sunday & Beyond

Sunday also looks crisp and pleasant.

Expect another sunny day with highs between 60 and 65 degrees. Mornings and evenings will remain chilly, but afternoons should be comfortable and October-ish.

And this quiet weather pattern has staying power.

By my math, this will be New Jersey's longest stretch of dry weather since at least early June. There is literally not a drop of rain worth talking about through the middle of next week. And even those precipitation prospects are questionable.

If you are looking for widespread, measurable rain, you may be waiting until November at this point.

Bright skies. Dry weather. Chilly mornings. Seasonable afternoons. Get used to it. Good stuff all around.

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.