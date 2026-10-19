Quiet weather for NJ this week, but an angry ocean along the Jersey Shore

The Bottom Line

New Jersey’s big weather story this week will be a potent coastal storm that forms a few hundred miles offshore. There is not much to worry about weatherwise, as all model guidance shows nothing more than some clouds, breezy conditions, and maybe some sprinkles reaching New Jersey. The coast will be a bit more concerning, with a few rounds of minor tidal flooding, rough surf, and beach erosion looking likely through midweek. Other than that, we should see plenty of sunshine this week, with high temperatures mainly in the 60s and overnight low temperatures mainly in the 40s. There are no significant storm systems or substantial rain chances in sight for the next week-plus.

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Weather Hazards

A Coastal Flood Advisory has been issued for tidal waterways along the Jersey Shore starting Tuesday, as 2+ feet of surge could cause minor category flooding at high tide.

The surf will become quite rough this week too, posing a high rip current risk and the threat for moderate beach erosion.

Other than that, there are no big wind, storm, or extreme temperature concerns for this week.

Climatological Context

October 19 is the 292nd day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 64 to 67 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 45 to 48 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Monday

It is another chilly, partially frosty morning for New Jersey. Grab that jacket.

Temperatures are averaging about 40 degrees to start the day statewide.Skies are crystal clear and winds are light.

But once the sun gets high enough in the sky, Monday will turn quite pleasant. Expect lots of sunshine, dry weather, calm winds, and high temperatures in the lower 60s. That runs a little warmer than Sunday but a little below normal for mid-to-late October.

A few clouds may start creeping into the sky along the coast Monday afternoon as an offshore storm system begins developing.

And yes, that storm will become pretty powerful. It could even acquire some tropical characteristics. But it stays off-shore. Having a strong storm a couple hundred miles southeast of New Jersey is unnerving, but it does not automatically mean nasty weather here.

Clouds will increase Monday night. That blanket overhead, combined with a little breeze, should help prevent another widespread frost. Lows will settle somewhere in the 40s for most of the state.

Tuesday

That coastal storm makes itself more noticeable on Tuesday, especially at the Jersey Shore.

Tuesday is when the off-shore coastal storm starts making itself more noticeable — especially at the Jersey Shore.

Expect a mix of clouds and sun statewide, with a more persistent breeze and highs in the mid 60s.

A sprinkle is possible somewhere in New Jersey, but it is barely worth mentioning. The overwhelming majority of the state should stay dry.

There will be some potential issues near the coast.

A Coastal Flood Advisory goes into effect Tuesday for tidal waterways, with about 2 feet of surge potentially pushing water levels into the minor flood category at high tide. That typically means water covering some of the "usual" vulnerable roads and low-lying areas.

Meanwhile, increasingly rough ocean conditions will lead to dangerous rip currents, big waves, and probable beach erosion.

So again, Tuesday is all about decent weather but an angry ocean.

Wednesday

More of the same for Wednesday.

Inland New Jersey should see mostly sunny skies, while coastal areas hold onto more cloud cover. It will remain breezy, with high temperatures around 60 degrees — a bit cooler than Tuesday.

Again, a stray sprinkle cannot be ruled out. But again, it will not amount to much.

The passing coastal storm should be its closest point on Wednesday, which means rough surf and coastal flooding will remain front of mind.

For anyone living, working, or traveling near tidal waterways, keep an eye on high tide times and be prepared for water in those usual flood-prone spots.

Thursday & Beyond

Thursday brings another beautiful fall day.

Expect sunshine, seasonable temperatures, and highs back in the mid 60s. That pesky coastal storm will start to pull away, so wind and ocean conditions will gradually improve.

From there, the forecast stays quiet.

The weekend will be cool but bright, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s on Saturday. Sunday should climb back into the lower 60s. Zero rain or wind issues are expected.

So it looks like a dry week — a welcome change of pace after so much soggy weather this fall (and summer). Our next substantial chance of rain won't be until next week. Maybe. I will even say there is even a possibility the dry streak stretches toward November.

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Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.