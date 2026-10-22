Does Your Bakery Make the Best Dessert at the Jersey Shore? Enter Dessert Wars 2026!

All This Sweetness Is Brought to You by Silveri & Sons!

Jersey Shore Dessert Wars Jersey Shore Dessert Wars

Calling all Jersey Shore bakeries, sweet shops and dessert makers! Think you've got a dessert that everyone at the Shore should know about? Here's your chance to prove it!

New Jersey 101.5, 94.3 The Point, 105.7 The Hawk and 92.7 WOBM are teaming up for the Jersey Shore Dessert Wars 2026, and we're looking for the best sweet treats in Monmouth and Ocean counties!

Whether you're known for an incredible chocolate cake, homemade cookies, amazing cupcakes, pies or a one-of-a-kind dessert that keeps customers coming back, we want you in the competition!

And the best part? It's completely FREE to enter!

Your Dessert Could Win You $10,000 in Radio Advertising!

This isn't just about bragging rights, although being named a Jersey Shore Dessert Wars champion would be pretty sweet!

The winning business will receive:

$10,000 in radio advertising across Townsquare Media New Jersey stations

across Townsquare Media New Jersey stations A featured radio interview to share the story behind the winning business

Bragging rights as the 2026 Jersey Shore Dessert Wars champion!

Every participating business will also be featured on our official Dessert Wars voting page, giving Jersey Shore dessert lovers a chance to discover your business and your signature treats.

How Does Jersey Shore Dessert Wars Work?

It's simple! Local businesses enter their favorite dessert, and then Jersey Shore residents get to decide who deserves the crown!

Here's the schedule:

October 22 - November 6: Promotion and sign-ups

Promotion and sign-ups November 9–20: Voting opens! Jersey Shore residents can vote for their favorite participating businesses.

Voting opens! Jersey Shore residents can vote for their favorite participating businesses. November 23: We announce the 2026 Jersey Shore Dessert Wars winner!

The business with the most votes at the end of the voting period wins!

Ready to Show Off Your Sweetest Creation?

If you own or operate a locally owned bakery, restaurant or dessert shop in Monmouth or Ocean County, we want to hear from you!

Tell us about your business, share the dessert you're most proud of and get ready to rally your customers, friends and neighbors to vote!

ENTRY IS FREE! Click here to SIGN UP!!

Don't miss your chance to show everyone at the Jersey Shore why your desserts deserve the spotlight!

All This Sweetness Is Brought to You by Silveri & Sons!

Jersey Shore Dessert Wars is proudly sponsored by M.V. Silveri & Sons, a family-owned and operated produce distributor based in Lakewood, NJ. From fresh fruits and vegetables to locally grown Jersey produce, Silveri & Sons helps keep restaurants, businesses and kitchens throughout the region stocked with quality ingredients. They're all about fresh food, supporting local growers and great service!

Learn more at MVSilveri.com.

Optional advertising and promotional packages are available for participating businesses, but no purchase is required to enter or win. Purchasing advertising does not influence voting results. See official contest rules for complete details.