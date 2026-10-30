The Bottom Line

As Halloween festivities kick into high gear, this is one of the most important weather forecasts of the year. And although we do have some important changes to talk about — some wind and a 15-degree temperature swing — the forecast will generally cooperate with trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, parades, etc. Friday will be one of the warmest days of the week, as thermometers flirt with 70 degrees. But it will be a windy day, with 30-plus mph wind gusts possible as a cold front slides across New Jersey. That front is expected to be completely dry, but it will knock back temperatures noticeably for the weekend. So Halloween Saturday will only top out in the 50s — more importantly, it will be calm and dry. The forecast for next week keeps pleasant, seasonable weather going until our next rain chance arrives next Thursday into Friday.

Get our free mobile app

Weather Hazards

Wind gusts may exceed 30 mph during the day Friday. Not strong enough to be considered damaging, but probably a nuisance for a few hours.

While the latest Drought Monitor report shows an uptick in New Jersey’s area classified as Abnormally Dry — from 16 to 28 percent — we are still doing OK feeding off our rainfall surplus after almost two weeks of rain-free weather. Hopefully we get some substantial rain soon to fill reservoirs and water plants, before this turns into a “flash drought” situation.

Climatological Context

October 30 is the 303rd day of 2026.

Normal high temperatures range from 60 to 63 degrees, while normal low temperatures range from 41 to 44 degrees.

October is, on average, New Jersey’s sixth warmest, sixth wettest, and seventh snowiest month of the year.

Friday

Friday will be another nice, comfortably warm day across New Jersey. But also windy.

Temperatures are averaging in the 50s Friday morning. That is practically balmy, considering we are only two days away from November. This mild start will yield one more fairly warm day. Highs will climb to around 70 degrees by Friday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies overhead.

Friday is also a cold front day. And while that weather phenomenon — the leading edge of a cooler, drier air mass — often comes with rain and thunderstorms attached, that will not be the case this time around.

It will be another completely dry day for New Jersey.

Instead, the main impact will be the wind. Gusts will likely reach about 30 mph across the state, give or take. That is not strong enough to cause widespread damage, but it will absolutely be noticeable. Lightweight Halloween decorations may get knocked around, and walking or driving may feel a bit difficult at times.

Don't get blown away.

The cooling effects of that front will not really be apparent until Friday night. After sunset, you will definitely want a jacket, as skies stay clear and the air gets chilly. Temperatures will tumble into the lower 40s overnight.

Halloween (Saturday)

Ohhh, Halloween on a Saturday. What a treat.

The last time Halloween fell on a Saturday was 2020. The next time will not come until 2037. So let’s make the most of this one.

And thankfully, the weather will cooperate, even if the air will feel quite a bit different compared to Friday.

Halloween Saturday will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than Friday, with high temperatures only reaching the upper 50s. That will put a definite November-ish chill in the air.

But the forecast stays completely dry. And winds will be considerably lighter.

Saturday will begin with sunshine before some clouds creep into the sky later in the day.

Whether your plans include trick-or-treating, trunk-or-treating, a parade, haunted house, handing out candy, or just soaking in the fall weather and foliage, the day will be problem-free. Just think carefully about what you're wearing over or under your costume to keep warm.

Sunday

Sunday brings the start of November and the return of Standard Time. And we will settle into a more seasonable pattern.

Expect partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the lower 60s. That puts New Jersey right around normal.

There will be no rain and no significant wind to worry about.

Monday & Beyond

The first week of November will continue the quiet, pleasant, dry, seasonable streak of weather. There will be two differences compared to the past week: More clouds, and eventually (hopefully) some rain.

Monday will turn mostly cloudy, but temperatures remain comfortable, with highs reaching into the mid 60s.

I see no major temperature swings or significant storm systems through Election Day and midweek. New Jersey's next legitimate chance of wet weather is currently centered on the late Thursday into early Friday time frame.

And frankly, I really hope that rain does not fizzle out. Almost two weeks of bone-dry weather has started to take a toll on reservoirs and waterways, and about a quarter of New Jersey now falls in the "Abnormally Dry" category of the U.S. Drought Monitor. If the dry streak lasts another full week, we will be approaching three weeks without meaningful rainfall. So I am actually rooting for a good week soaking to stave off any talk of a "flash drought" heading into mid-November. (Yes, that is a thing!)

Happy Halloween!

Programming Note

I am on vacation through November 8th. So, unless severe, wintry, or particularly inclement weather threatens New Jersey, the CMDZ Weather Blog will be on hiatus until then. You can always get your latest forecast on the radio, and the weather page will be updated daily too. Have a great week!

Favorite Halloween Candy by State No tricks, all treats. Here is a roundup of the top Halloween candy loved in each state. Gallery Credit: Lauryn Snapp

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.